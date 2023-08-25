Fortnite’s island gets a luxury makeover thanks to a vampire

Out with the Wilds, in with the Last Resort. Fortnite’s latest season kicks off today — bringing the battle royale game up to Chapter 4: Season 4 — and, as teased yesterday, this new drop comes with a heist theme. But not just any heist: this time around, the island has been given a handful of luxurious locations thanks to a new character.

Here’s the basic rundown of the changes and new lore (yes, Fortnite has lore):

Vampire Kado Thorne has made the Island his home in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 4, draining the Island’s wealth and treasures to fund some pretty fancy real estate: Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. Heist goods from Thorne’s properties to take back what belongs to the Island — and more importantly — to thwart Thorne’s ultimate plan. The fate of the Island is at stake, and thievery’s the last resort. So are you in?

The result, as per usual, is a slightly updated map that looks like this:

Image: Epic Games

The heist theme also comes with a number of associated gameplay changes. You can sneak into any of the new locations to loot powerful items, and there is new gear — including the Rocket Ram, which lets you shoot out of the building once you have the goods — to go along with this. There are even heist bags, which are like chests that only contain gear for heists. My favorite addition? A briefcase that turns into a turret when thrown on the ground. There are also towers now dotted across the island, which you can use to learn about future storm movements.

And for those who purchase this season’s battle pass, there are a number of new characters to unlock. They include: Ahsoka from Star Wars, TikTok star Khaby Lame, an extremely ripped fish named Fish Thicc, and the new vampire. Here’s the full cast:

Image: Epic Games