It was a big deal when the Beats Studio Buds Plus fell to a new all-time low last week, but I think it’s an even bigger deal now that all three colors are available at that price — since the coolest earbuds by far are the see-through version.
You can get the Beats Studio Buds Plus in black, ivory, or transparent for $129.95 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The latter retailer lists the deal as ending tomorrow, so it’s a solid bet that today is your one chance until this deal swings around again.
The Studio Buds Plus may not reinvent the wheel when it comes to wireless earbuds, but they offer good sound, noise cancellation, and longer battery life than their predecessors. They may not be quite as good as Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, but they have a much lower price, especially with this deal. And come on, they’re infinitely cooler looking than the ubiquitous white AirPod design.
Beats Studio Buds Plus
The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound and noise cancellation than the original pair, and they now come in a unique translucent color option.
The Samsung 990 Pro NVMe is one of the fastest SSDs around, and it just dropped to a new low price. You can get the 1TB version with a heatsink for $84.99 ($75 off) at Amazon or Best Buy or the 2TB model with a heatsink for $149.99 ($100 off), also at Amazon and Best Buy. Regardless of which size you choose, the 990 Pro is a super-fast SSD that makes a great primary boot drive in a fresh desktop PC build (or a nice upgrade to what you’ve got if you feel you can benefit from some faster read / write speeds). Also, since it comes with an attached heatsink, you can use it to expand your PlayStation 5’s storage — though that extra headroom of speed may not be fully utilized by the PS5.
Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD (with heatsink)
Samsung’s ultra-fast 990 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD that can reach sequential read speeds of 7,450MB/s and write speeds of 6,900MB/s. It’s more than capable for high-end PC builds, and its preinstalled heatsink means it’s easily installable into a PlayStation 5. Its heatsink even has a bit of RGB lighting for some extra pop (if you’re able to see it).
Some more deals for the last Friday of August (it’s sad, I know)
- Monoprice is selling the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $289.99 ($60 off). That’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the top-tier Switch in new condition. The Switch OLED is a great choice if you often play in portable mode, as it has a larger seven-inch OLED screen with more vivid colors and a much-improved kickstand design.
- A $100 Apple digital gift card is $82.99 ($17 off) after fees at Eneba when you use discount code iTunesHun until August 28th at 7AM ET. Remember, you can use these cards on Apple services, subscriptions, and hardware — even an upcoming iPhone.
- The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 is $70.99 ($12 off) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. The Wi-Fi sensor uses mmWave radar tech to detect movement in your home, allowing you to trigger all kinds of smart home automations based on presence in a room or specified space.
- All color options of Google’s base model Nest Thermostat are on a one-day deal at Best Buy for $99.99 ($30 off). It may not have the learning smarts of Google’s much pricier model, but it’s a fairly simple smart thermostat that’s easy to install and set up.