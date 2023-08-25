It was a big deal when the Beats Studio Buds Plus fell to a new all-time low last week, but I think it’s an even bigger deal now that all three colors are available at that price — since the coolest earbuds by far are the see-through version.

You can get the Beats Studio Buds Plus in black, ivory, or transparent for $129.95 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The latter retailer lists the deal as ending tomorrow, so it’s a solid bet that today is your one chance until this deal swings around again.

The Studio Buds Plus may not reinvent the wheel when it comes to wireless earbuds, but they offer good sound, noise cancellation, and longer battery life than their predecessors. They may not be quite as good as Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, but they have a much lower price, especially with this deal. And come on, they’re infinitely cooler looking than the ubiquitous white AirPod design.

The Samsung 990 Pro NVMe is one of the fastest SSDs around, and it just dropped to a new low price. You can get the 1TB version with a heatsink for $84.99 ($75 off) at Amazon or Best Buy or the 2TB model with a heatsink for $149.99 ($100 off), also at Amazon and Best Buy. Regardless of which size you choose, the 990 Pro is a super-fast SSD that makes a great primary boot drive in a fresh desktop PC build (or a nice upgrade to what you’ve got if you feel you can benefit from some faster read / write speeds). Also, since it comes with an attached heatsink, you can use it to expand your PlayStation 5’s storage — though that extra headroom of speed may not be fully utilized by the PS5.

