The last-gen Blink Outdoor security camera is half off today

As we enter the last week of August, it’s time to prepare for a jam-packed fall gadget season. Many companies, including Apple, will likely release new gadgets. Shopping events like Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days and Black Friday are set to take place, and of course, we can’t forget the holidays. Altogether, it amounts to a very busy season, particularly for the mail carriers who’ll be delivering all your purchases – and for the porch pirates, who’ll try to steal all of them.

If you want to keep your packages secure, the third-gen Blink Outdoor security camera with the Sync Module 2 included is on sale starting at $49.99 ($50 off) from Amazon and Best Buy. The last-gen budget-friendly camera will help you keep tabs on your goods even when it’s dark, thanks to support for night vision. Like the newer Blink 4, which was just announced yesterday, it also offers 1080p video and lasts a long time despite the fact it runs on two AA batteries. The camera admittedly lacks person detection like its successor and its field of view isn’t as wide, but comes with the essentials like motion detection support. So long as you don’t mind paying extra to store clips and photos, this is a good camera to buy at this price.

We’ve been seeing a ton of good deals drop on headphones this past month, and this week was no exception. Despite being released just last month, Beats Studio Pro are already $100 off at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, selling for just $249.99 instead.

Compared to their predecessor, the Studio 3, the latest headphones from the Apple-owned Beats sound better with new features like support for lossless audio over USB-C. They also feature improved noise cancellation along with a good transparency mode for when you need to let noise in. They can’t quite drown out noise or as effectively as some of their rivals, like, Sony’s WH-1000XM5, but they’re a good pair of over-ear headphones with support for iOS and Android features like Fast Pair.

If you’re looking for a portable speaker instead of a new pair of headphones, right now the Bose Soundlink Flex is on sale in all colors for $129 ($20 off) at Bose through September 4th. You can also buy it for the same price at Amazon. While the speaker dropped to as low as $105 during Prime Day, this is still one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Despite its slim size, the portable Bluetooth speaker offers a rich, clear sound with a surprising amount of bass, which is why it is one of our favorites. The Bose SoundLink Flex also offers IP67 weather resistance so you can party by the pool – and all day, too, thanks to a 12-hour battery life. Plus, the speaker comes with voice control support and a built-in mic, so you can make and receive calls via Google Assistant or Apple Siri.

Bose SoundLink Flex $ 129 $ 149 13 % off $ 129 $ 129 $ 149 13 % off Bose’s newest Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Flex, offers pristine, detailed sound quality with a surprising amount of bass for its size — all in a rugged design that you can take anywhere. $129 at Amazon$129 at Bose

Don’t you just love it when a good deal gets even better? Earlier this week, we mentioned Dell was throwing in a $75 gift card when you buy the Xbox Series X at full price. Now Dell’s sweetening the deal even more by taking $25 off the console. That means not only will you get a $75 gift card you can use to apply towards games such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or controllers like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, but you’ll be also able to buy the Xbox Series X for $474.99.

The Xbox Series X is larger, faster, and more powerful than the less expensive Xbox Series S with support for 4K gaming. It also offers more storage along with a disc drive for playing both digital and physical games.

Microsoft Xbox Series X $ 475 $ 500 5 % off $ 475 $ 475 $ 500 5 % off The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $475 at Dell (with $75 Dell gift card)