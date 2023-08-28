WhatsApp could soon let you share original quality pictures and videos

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let you share original quality photos and videos. As spotted by WABetaInfo, the app now includes an option to “select original quality photos or videos” in version 2.23.18.12 of the WhatsApp beta for Android.

The app will treat the images and videos as documents, however. A screenshot taken by WABetaInfo shows a new option to “choose from gallery” in the app’s document picker, which specifically mentions the ability to send original quality photos and videos.

Previously, you had to use a workaround to send original quality media by changing their file extensions to PDF or DOC, but this new feature should help you avoid that process completely. The ability to send original quality photos and videos was first spotted in WhatsApp’s code in January.