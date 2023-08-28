Nothing OS 2.0 is available now for Nothing’s first phone

Nothing’s Phone 1 got a major OS update, bringing software parity between the company’s first device and its latest Phone 2. Nothing officially announced the Nothing OS 2.0 release on Discord, letting owners of the Phone 1 know that “exciting new features, enhanced customization, and improved functionality” are coming to the early adopters.

As covered last week, this Nothing OS 2.0 update is based on Android 13, which is what currently ships on Nothing’s latest device. Nothing also has a beta OS release that runs atop Android 14, which works on Phone 1.

Nothing OS 2.0 for Phone 1 includes the “monochromatic visual identity” the company has heavily leaned into for its latest device. It includes new Quick Settings widgets that let you flip switches, like shutting off the rear Glyph lights when you’re in a theater. There’s also the new “essential” Glyph notifications where designated important alerts will keep persistent lights lit up on the rear.