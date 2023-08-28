Foxconn puts its empty buildings in Wisconsin up for sale

Hey, remember when Foxconn bought a bunch of buildings around Wisconsin just before an election and said it was building “innovation centers” around the state in a transparent attempt to build support for the giant tax credits it was given to build an LCD factory that never arrived? Yeah, it’s selling two of those buildings. The news was first reported by Wisconsin Public Radio, which got a quote from Foxconn saying that “selling its Green Bay property, known as the Watermark building, will add to the vibrancy of the city’s downtown.” Very good.

You might recall two of these buildings, in Eau Claire and Green Bay, because The Verge’s Josh Dzieza went and looked in the windows months after they were purchased and noticed they were empty. This groundbreaking reporting prompted Foxconn’s Alan Yeung to say that the buildings were not empty at an event celebrating the purchase of yet another building in Madison. That building has never been occupied by Foxconn, and two of its floors are now for lease, as reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I can assure you that they are not empty,” Yeung said at the time. “We do have a plan and we actually will make sure the building is adequate and well-equipped before we move people in. So you will see a lot more coming in the next months, the next year or so,” he added.

“I can assure you it will not be empty and they’re not empty right now,” he said.

Anyway, we checked in again a year later, and the buildings were still empty.