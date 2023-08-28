This might be the iPhone 15’s USB-C port

Apple said last year it will bring USB-C to the iPhone, and now alleged pictures of the iPhone 15’s USB-C port hint at light blue and green colors for Apple’s new non-Pro phones, according to leaker Majin Bu (via AppleInsider). The images, which were shared on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, show three naked USB-C modules in the two colors, as well as a dark, black shade. In addition, Majin Bu shared pictures of somewhat crude mock-ups of the phone, including one with an apparently off-center hole for the USB-C port.

Majin Bu later clarified that the existence of a green USB-C port doesn’t mean there will actually be a green iPhone at launch, guessing Apple will release it in the spring, something the company’s done with lighter colors for a few years now.

Apple usually announces its next-generation iPhones in September, which is coming up fast. Longtime Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote on Medium today that the company has already prepped to start mass-shipping the phones later this week, undercutting shipment delay fears.

A screenshot of the Uncle Pan Weibo post sharing the alleged new cases. Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

Apple’s new phones could get key changes beyond just USB-C, including a new configurable “action” button that replaces the mute switch on older phones, a Dynamic Island cutout across the iPhone 15 line, thinner bezels, and a lighter titanium frame for the Pro phones. Apple could also be raising the price of its flagship Pro models, while rumors of solid-state volume buttons seem to have fallen apart lately.