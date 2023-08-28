This might be the iPhone 15’s USB-C port

Apple said last year it will bring USB-C to the iPhone, and now alleged pictures of the iPhone 15’s USB-C port hint at light blue and green colors for Apple’s new non-Pro phones, according to leaker Majin Bu (via AppleInsider). The images, which were shared on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, show three naked USB-C modules in the two colors, as well as a dark, black shade. In addition, Majin Bu shared pictures of somewhat crude mock-ups of the phone, including one with an apparently off-center hole for the USB-C port.
Majin Bu later clarified that the existence of a green USB-C port doesn’t mean there will actually be a green iPhone at launch, guessing Apple will release it in the spring, something the company’s done with lighter colors for a few years now.
Apple usually announces its next-generation iPhones in September, which is coming up fast. Longtime Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote on Medium today that the company has already prepped to start mass-shipping the phones later this week, undercutting shipment delay fears.
Another rumor claims that Apple is ending its leather iPhone case line this year and will instead release a new “woven-textured style” leather alternative case “for environmental and sustainability reasons,” writes 9to5Mac today, citing posts on Weibo by Uncle Pan and X by DuanRui. An X post from Majin Bu corroborated the rumor but posted images they later said were unofficial genuine leather cases they thought would look similar to Apple’s alleged new cases.
Apple’s new phones could get key changes beyond just USB-C, including a new configurable “action” button that replaces the mute switch on older phones, a Dynamic Island cutout across the iPhone 15 line, thinner bezels, and a lighter titanium frame for the Pro phones. Apple could also be raising the price of its flagship Pro models, while rumors of solid-state volume buttons seem to have fallen apart lately.
As always, take these rumors with a grain of salt. The next Apple event is almost certainly weeks away, but it hasn’t been announced, and neither have these phones and cases.