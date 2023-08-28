Poe’s new desktop app lets you use all the AI chatbots in one place

Poe, the AI chatbot platform created by Quora, has added a slew of updates, including a Mac app, the ability to have multiple simultaneous conversations with the same AI bot, access to Meta’s Llama 2 model, and more. It’s also planning an enterprise tier so that companies can manage the platform for their employees, according to an email that was recently sent to Poe users.

As my colleague David Pierce wrote in April, Poe’s ambition is to be the web browser for AI chatbots. Adam D’Angelo, the CEO of Poe’s parent company Quora, also sits on the board of OpenAI and thinks that the number of AI bots will keep increasing. Poe wants to be the one place where you can find them all.

“I think there’s going to be this massive ecosystem similar to what the web is today,” D’Angelo recently said. “I could imagine a world in which most companies have a bot that they provide to the public.” Poe lets you pay one subscription for unlimited access to all of the bots on its platform for $19.99 per month or $200 per year.

Poe’s mobile app. Image: The Verge

The new Mac app works very similarly to Poe’s web and mobile apps, which let you chat with bots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 alongside Anthropic’s Claude. Per the email that went out over the weekend announcing new product updates, there are three new bots that offer access to Meta’s (almost) open-source LLama 2 model.

Related My notes from the epicenter of the AI craze

Additionally, Poe now lets you conduct multiple conversations with the same bot, search for bots through its explore page, and use the platform in Japanese. Poe is also a bot creation platform with its own API, and now it will let developers adjust the “temperature” of prompts. “Higher temperature values create more varied but less predictable replies and lower values create more consistent responses,” according to the company.

Poe has yet to share details on its planned enterprise tier, but you can get on the waitlist via this Google form.