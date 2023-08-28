Amazon raises free shipping minimum to $35 for some users

Amazon is once again flirting with a $35 minimum for non-Prime subscribers to qualify for free shipping. It’s currently testing the increased minimum order amount, which has been set at $25 since 2017. The price actually started at $25 before Amazon raised it to $35 in 2013, then raised it again to $49 in 2016, when it began lowering it to $35 and, later, $25. (Yes, it’s all very confusing.)

Amazon’s ongoing roller-coaster ride of pricing naturally pushes people toward its $139 per-year Prime membership — where you don’t have to worry about minimum order amounts on items that qualify for free two-day shipping (or faster).

CNBC’s reporting indicates that the minimum order hike hasn’t yet rolled out to all non-Prime accounts, and a quick check of some of our personal Amazon accounts here in The Verge’s newsroom confirms that some are seeing the new $35 minimum while others are still at $25. You’ll have to log in to your non-Prime Amazon account and check the sidebar status near an item’s price to see which price your minimum order is set to. As for Prime subscribers who have a similar minimum order price for extra speedy same-day shipments, that tier at this time seems to be holding at $25.