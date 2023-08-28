Skip to main content
Microsoft Edge’s latest feature is removing features

Microsoft’s Edge web browser v117, in beta, sheds some features you probably never knew were there, like Math Solver and Citations.

By Umar Shakir, a news writer fond of the electric vehicle lifestyle and things that plug in via USB-C. He spent over 15 years in IT support before joining The Verge.

An image showing the Edge logo
Image: The Verge

The next version of Microsoft’s Edge web browser might end up with fewer features than before. The new Edge version 117, which is currently in beta and expected to turn stable on September 14th, according to Neowin and 9to5Google, has five features slated for removal. Those features include Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode.

Microsoft previously mentioned the “deprecation” of these features in its last beta channel release notes on August 25th. The company said the reason is to “improve end user experience and simplify the More tools menu.”

The More Tools menu on a stable release of Microsoft Edge.
Screenshot: Umar Shakir / The Verge

As Microsoft tries to get more people using its Edge browser instead of the more popular Google Chrome browser, it has to find a way to differentiate itself. Sometimes, extra features just read as clutter; if you’ve never heard of the features listed above, they likely only further bloated the browser. For Microsoft, it’s probably looking to lighten the load in other areas around Edge, like tools for parents and academics, as it continues to sink in key AI features and shopping tools.

