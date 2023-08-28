Amazon CEO reportedly told remote employees: ‘It’s probably not going to work out’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has a message to employees who don’t want to return to the office: “It’s not going to work out for you.” That’s according to a report from Insider, which says Jassy made that statement during a meeting earlier this month.

That clearly hasn’t changed Amazon’s position on the matter. In a recording of the meeting obtained by Insider, Jassy told workers, “It’s past the time to disagree and commit,” adding that “if you can’t disagree and commit... it’s probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week.”