Apple announces the iPhone 15 launch event

Apple’s next big product launch is nearly here. The company just sent invitations for an event on September 12th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, where the company is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watches.

In the invite sent by Apple, the company says its “Wonderlust” event will take place live from Apple Park. The invite also includes the Apple logo in gray, blue, and black, which may tease the color options that the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is rumored to come in.

Apple’s event invitation. Image: Apple

The iPhone 15 lineup will probably be the star of the event. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to look a lot like the iPhone 14 but with a couple of key differences. The notch at the top of the screen will apparently be replaced by the Dynamic Island that first appeared in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. The Lightning port might also be replaced by a USB-C port, which could enable faster charging.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, those phones might have some bigger changes. Those higher-end phones are rumored to get titanium frames, thinner bezels, big camera improvements, and, like the base iPhone 15s, USB-C ports. But those improvements could also come with a price jump, so you may want to prepare yourself for some sticker shock.

For the Apple Watches, Apple will reportedly be introducing new Series 9 smartwatches with 41- and 45-millimeter screens alongside a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

We’ll be covering Apple’s big event right here at The Verge, so keep checking back for news, updates, and our thoughts from the show.