Roborock is offering up to $400 off a range of robot vacuums right now

Fall is a busy time of the year, especially with kids heading back to school and the holiday season fast approaching. Thankfully, if you’d like to free up some of your precious time by ridding yourself of some work, Roborock is dropping prices on many of its best robot vacuums as part of its anniversary sale, which runs through Saturday, September 2nd.

First up is the new Roborock Q Revo, which is our favorite midrange model and is currently available for an all-time low of $699.99 ($200 off) from Roborock. The robovac / mop hybrid cleans carpets well but also features two oscillating mops, allowing it to remove stains from hardwood floors with ease. The handsome vacuum can also empty itself, fill up its own mop reservoir, and even clean and dry its own mop heads. However, unlike the higher-end Roborock S8, the Q Revo lacks AI obstacle avoidance and features a single roller brush as opposed to two, which isn’t quite as effective.

Roborock Q Revo $ 700 $ 900 22 % off $ 700 $ 700 $ 900 22 % off This is the first sub-$1,000 bot that can do everything, though just not quite as well as the top-of-the-line options. It vacuums, mops, self-empties, fills its mop reservoir, and cleans and dries its oscillating mops, plus it looks nice. It can map, has virtual keep-out zones, and works with voice assistants. $700 at Roborock

Speaking of higher-end robot vacuums, Roborock’s S8 is also on sale right now direct from Roborock, where you can pick it up for just $599.99 ($250 off). The S8 can lift up its mop to keep carpets dry, much like its predecessor, and it also lifts up its wheels so that brushes don’t get sticky while cleaning. It can’t empty itself like the Q Revo, though the top-of-the-line model that comes with the auto-empty dock is also available via Roborock for $799.99 ($200 off).

Roborock S8 $ 600 $ 750 20 % off $ 600 $ 600 $ 750 20 % off The S8 mops and vacuums very well, and the addition of AI-obstacle avoidance and dual rubber roller brushes make it a good upgrade from the S7. Its mop-lifting trick means it can vacuum and mop your whole house in one go, and it works with an auto-empty charging base, though you have to fill its water tank manually. $600 at Roborock

Last but not least is the older Roborock S7, which is discounted to $359.99 ($290 off) when you grab it from Roborock. The last-gen model is a serious bargain at this price given it also mops and vacuums well, and you can even instruct it to clean certain rooms in your home. It lacks some of the more advanced features found on the previous two models — including AI obstacle avoidance, a dual roller brush system, and oscillating mops — but it’s still far more convenient to use than a traditional vacuum if you don’t mind picking up any clutter around your home before running it. Read our Roborock S7 Plus review.

Roborock S7 $ 360 $ 650 45 % off $ 360 $ 360 $ 650 45 % off This multitasking robot mops and vacuums — and does both very well. It can even lift its mop to vacuum your rugs without getting them wet. It works with an auto-empty charging base (sold separately) and has Alexa, Google, and Siri voice control. $360 at Roborock

Admittedly, the newer model isn’t a huge departure from the Mini 11, but that isn’t a bad thing. Like its predecessor, the Mini 12 is a joy to use and produces relatively true-to-life credit card-size photos within seconds. This time around, however, the instant camera features more intuitive controls that make it even easier to turn on, along with slightly improved photo quality.

Phone stands can be helpful desk accessories, especially when they can charge your smartphone while propping it up. Belkin’s BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand is a great example of such a device, one that’s on sale at Best Buy right now in black for just $16.49 (about $19 off).

The simple, inexpensive charger delivers up to 10 watts of power to Qi-enabled devices, allowing you to top off either your iPhone or an Android device. It also doubles as a handy stand so you can easily check notifications or view content at a more comfortable angle.