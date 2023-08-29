Roborock is offering up to $400 off a range of robot vacuums right now

Fall is a busy time of the year, especially with kids heading back to school and the holiday season fast approaching. Thankfully, if you’d like to free up some of your precious time by ridding yourself of some work, Roborock is dropping prices on many of its best robot vacuums as part of its anniversary sale, which runs through Saturday, September 2nd.
First up is the new Roborock Q Revo, which is our favorite midrange model and is currently available for an all-time low of $699.99 ($200 off) from Roborock. The robovac / mop hybrid cleans carpets well but also features two oscillating mops, allowing it to remove stains from hardwood floors with ease. The handsome vacuum can also empty itself, fill up its own mop reservoir, and even clean and dry its own mop heads. However, unlike the higher-end Roborock S8, the Q Revo lacks AI obstacle avoidance and features a single roller brush as opposed to two, which isn’t quite as effective.
Roborock Q Revo
This is the first sub-$1,000 bot that can do everything, though just not quite as well as the top-of-the-line options. It vacuums, mops, self-empties, fills its mop reservoir, and cleans and dries its oscillating mops, plus it looks nice. It can map, has virtual keep-out zones, and works with voice assistants.
Speaking of higher-end robot vacuums, Roborock’s S8 is also on sale right now direct from Roborock, where you can pick it up for just $599.99 ($250 off). The S8 can lift up its mop to keep carpets dry, much like its predecessor, and it also lifts up its wheels so that brushes don’t get sticky while cleaning. It can’t empty itself like the Q Revo, though the top-of-the-line model that comes with the auto-empty dock is also available via Roborock for $799.99 ($200 off).
Roborock S8
The S8 mops and vacuums very well, and the addition of AI-obstacle avoidance and dual rubber roller brushes make it a good upgrade from the S7. Its mop-lifting trick means it can vacuum and mop your whole house in one go, and it works with an auto-empty charging base, though you have to fill its water tank manually.
Last but not least is the older Roborock S7, which is discounted to $359.99 ($290 off) when you grab it from Roborock. The last-gen model is a serious bargain at this price given it also mops and vacuums well, and you can even instruct it to clean certain rooms in your home. It lacks some of the more advanced features found on the previous two models — including AI obstacle avoidance, a dual roller brush system, and oscillating mops — but it’s still far more convenient to use than a traditional vacuum if you don’t mind picking up any clutter around your home before running it. Read our Roborock S7 Plus review.
Roborock S7
This multitasking robot mops and vacuums — and does both very well. It can even lift its mop to vacuum your rugs without getting them wet. It works with an auto-empty charging base (sold separately) and has Alexa, Google, and Siri voice control.
If you’re looking for a fun way to capture memories that isn’t the ’gram, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for around $69.95 ($10 off), which is the best price we’ve seen yet on the updated version of our favorite instant camera.
Admittedly, the newer model isn’t a huge departure from the Mini 11, but that isn’t a bad thing. Like its predecessor, the Mini 12 is a joy to use and produces relatively true-to-life credit card-size photos within seconds. This time around, however, the instant camera features more intuitive controls that make it even easier to turn on, along with slightly improved photo quality.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 12 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, it includes a built-in selfie mode and can quickly capture good-quality stills. It’s sold in a variety of fun colors, too, making it especially appealing to kids and tweens.
Phone stands can be helpful desk accessories, especially when they can charge your smartphone while propping it up. Belkin’s BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand is a great example of such a device, one that’s on sale at Best Buy right now in black for just $16.49 (about $19 off).
The simple, inexpensive charger delivers up to 10 watts of power to Qi-enabled devices, allowing you to top off either your iPhone or an Android device. It also doubles as a handy stand so you can easily check notifications or view content at a more comfortable angle.
Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand
Belkin’s cradle-like BoostCharge can supply Android phones, iPhones, and other Qi-equipped devices with up to 10 watts.
A few more deals and discounts
- You can pick up a pair of Sony’s WH-1000XM5 for around $348 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. As our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones, the XM5 offer top-notch sound and voice quality, not to mention perks like multipoint support and an auto-pause function that kicks in when you take them off. Read our review.
- As a part of its End of Summer Sale, Humble is taking up to 90 percent off various PC games. There are a lot of titles to choose from, with Bear and Breakfast going for $13.99 ($6 off), Valheim going for $11.99 ($8 off), and Celeste going for $5.99 ($14 off).
- Samsung’s 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its base Wi-Fi configuration for around $179 ($100 off). The last-gen wearable doesn’t feature personalized heart rate zones or as good of battery life as the newer Galaxy Watch 6, but it does offer a useful set of health and fitness features, including the ability to analyze body composition data. Read our review.
- Now through September 19th, Paramount Plus is offering new subscribers 50 percent off a year of Paramount Plus Essential, dropping the price of the ad-supported tier to $2.50 a month with promo code SPORTS. Paramount Plus increased the monthly price of its ad-supported plan earlier this summer, so if you’re a new subscriber wanting to save money, this is a good deal to grab.