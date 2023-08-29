Oppo has officially unveiled the Find N3 Flip — the company’s latest clamshell-style foldable smartphone — at a launch event in China. It arrives six months after sales of the Find N2 Flip predecessor began internationally, and just a month after Samsung’s global launch of the Galaxy Z Flip.

A global release date and price hasn’t been provided for the Find N3 Flip, but Oppo claims in a press release that it’ll be “coming soon” to international markets. It’s also unclear if Oppo will release the N3 in the US, unlike the N2 Flip.

While sporting a similar clamshell design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo’s offering differs in its camera array which might give it an edge. Compared to the Z Flip 5’s 12 megapixel main camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide, the Find N3 Flip features a new Hasselblad-branded triple-camera setup located on the rear of the phone, similar to that featured on Oppo’s Find X6 Pro. It provides a 32 megapixel telephoto, a 48 megapixel ultrawide with 114 degree field-of-view, and a 50 megapixel main camera, alongside a 32 megapixel front-facing camera.

The triple-camera setup isn’t as imposing as it is on the larger Find X6 Pro. Image: Oppo

The Oppo Find N3 Flip has 12GB of memory and is available in two variants: one with 256GB of storage for 6,799 yuan (around $932) and another with 512GB for 7599 yuan (around $1,042). If that’s reflective of actual international pricing, then the N3 Flip will be similarly priced to Samsung's $999 Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the $999 Motorola Razr Plus.

The full specifications of the device aren’t officially available in English yet but we’ve been able to scrape some key bits from the Chinese-language product page. The phone has a combined thickness of around 16.4mm (around 0.6 inches) which slims down to 7.8mm (around 0.3 inches) when opened, which is slightly chunkier than the Z Flip 5’s respective 15.1mm folded / 6.9mm unfolded thickness. The weight sits at 198 grams (around 6.9 ounces) compared to the Z Flip’s 187 grams (6.5 ounces).

The Find N3 has a 6.8-inch 403ppi internal screen that features a 120Hz refresh rate, and an external 3.26-inch cover display with a pixel density of 250ppi. Comparatively, the Z Flip 5 has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch 120Hz internal display with a higher pixel density of 425ppi, while the cover display is much larger at 3.4 inches, with a pixel density of 306ppi.

The Find N3 Flip cases are a nice spin on the usual pop sockets and flip-out phone stands. Image: Oppo