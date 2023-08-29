The next Nintendo Direct is all about Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo’s offering a new in-depth look at Super Mario Bros. Wonder with a Direct showcase slated for this Thursday, August 31st, at 10AM ET. The presentation comes a few weeks after Nintendo announced that Charles Martinet, the iconic voice of Mario, is taking a step back from the role to become Nintendo’s “Mario Ambassador.”

Nintendo confirmed to Polygon that Martinet would not appear as Mario in Wonder, saying, “While Charles is not involved in the game, we’re excited to honor his legacy and contributions, including looking ahead to what he’ll be doing as a Mario Ambassador.”

Nintendo has promised that a special message from Martinet and CEO Shigeru Miyamoto would be forthcoming. This Direct, it seems, will feature that message along with possibly revealing who’s taking over as the new voice of the most prolific plumber in video games.