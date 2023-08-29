Verizon’s myPlan lineup adds a pricier Unlimited Ultimate option

Verizon will offer a new $90 monthly cellphone plan called Unlimited Ultimate, announced in an update to the May blog post that announced its myPlan lineup. It offers 60GB of mobile hotspot data (double what you get with the $80 Unlimited Plus plan), 10GB of unthrottled international data, and includes access to the company’s 5G Ultra Wideband network that's a mix of the company’s C-band wireless signal and its faster mmWave 5G.

T-Mobile similarly just introduced an expensive new "unlimited" data plan to its Go5G line with the $100 per month Go5G Next plan to complement its C-band spectrum. It offers slightly less hotspot data at 50GB but comes with Netflix Basic and Apple TV Plus and the option to upgrade your phone on a yearly schedule.

Verizon unbundled streaming services and similar incentives when it introduced myPlan, turning them instead into $10 a month add-on “perks.” Earlier this month, the company announced subscribers to its legacy “Mix and Match” plans would see a price hike, which could drive people to switch plans but at the expense of older plan features like unlimited 5G hotspot data for some.

Verizon discounts for each line you add could take the price down to $55 per month per line on a four-line plan, which CNET reported earlier today.

Related Verizon plans to speed up rural 5G service later this year

Worth noting is that this Unlimited plan comes with a three-year price guarantee, and the listed prices assume you’ll set up auto-pay, which brings a $10 monthly discount.