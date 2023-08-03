Brave, best known for its privacy-focused web browser, is adding image and video search to Brave Search that now relies on the company’s own private index instead of Bing or Google.

In a press release published on Thursday, Brave says this new image and video feature for Brave Search — the default search engine used by the Brave browser — is designed to preserve user privacy and be resistant to censorship. Certain capabilities like advanced filters for license type and aspect ratio will not be immediately available but will be added “soon,” according to Brave.

Now, any images retrieved while using Brave Search (as pictured) will utilize the company’s own index instead of relying on third-party APIs. Image: Brave

“With the ability to search for crucial vertical categories such as images and videos directly within Brave, users can now access even more content than before,” said Brave in its press release. “Additionally, by keeping all searches within the Brave ecosystem, users benefit from increased speed and privacy when compared with the multiple search engines that rely on third-party providers.”