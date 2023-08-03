Skip to main content
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are down to $170

The terrific noise-canceling wireless earbuds have dropped to a new all-time low.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 in silver sitting on a desk near a laptop.
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 are our favorite noise-canceling earbuds.
Image: Sony

Whether you work from home or are trying to crank out a paper from a dorm, a good pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds will help you focus. Sony’s WF-1000XM4 are an excellent option that’s hit a new all-time low. Right now, you can buy the earbuds for $169.95 in their lighter color ($110 off) at Amazon.

Despite some battery drain issues the new Sony’s WF-1000XM5 are supposed to fix, these are still otherwise excellent wireless earbuds for a ton of reasons. For one thing, they offer a terrific balance of superb sound and voice call quality. For another, they boast powerful noise cancellation along with multipoint support, too, so you can connect the earbuds to two Bluetooth devices at once. Sony’s new WF-1000XM5 are more comfortable and offer even better noise cancellation, sound quality, and voice call performance for about $130 more. But they’re not significantly better, and at this price, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 remain a fantastic buy. Read our review.

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have top-notch noise cancellation and lively, enjoyable sound quality. With wireless charging and bonus features like LDAC support, they’re a great overall pick.

