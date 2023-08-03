Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are down to $170

Whether you work from home or are trying to crank out a paper from a dorm, a good pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds will help you focus. Sony’s WF-1000XM4 are an excellent option that’s hit a new all-time low. Right now, you can buy the earbuds for $169.95 in their lighter color ($110 off) at Amazon .

Despite some battery drain issues the new Sony’s WF-1000XM5 are supposed to fix, these are still otherwise excellent wireless earbuds for a ton of reasons. For one thing, they offer a terrific balance of superb sound and voice call quality. For another, they boast powerful noise cancellation along with multipoint support, too, so you can connect the earbuds to two Bluetooth devices at once. Sony’s new WF-1000XM5 are more comfortable and offer even better noise cancellation, sound quality, and voice call performance for about $130 more. But they’re not significantly better, and at this price, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 remain a fantastic buy. Read our review.