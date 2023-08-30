The best Labor Day deals you can already get

Labor Day may mark the unofficial end to summer and that it’s time to get those kiddos back to school if they haven’t gone already, but it’s also one of the last big sales weekends before the holiday shopping season ramps up (oh, and Amazon’s next not-Prime Day event).
While Labor Day is still a few days away, most promotions run through the weekend in the lead-up to the holiday. And these days, when nearly every retailer runs a “Black Friday in (insert month here),” there are already deals available. Because what’s the point of set promotional periods if you can’t jump the gun to try and milk it for all it’s worth?
We’ve been combing through all the Labor Day sales and promos in the world of tech and all things Verge-y and compiling a list of the best deals here. Not every item is on sale for its best price to date, but there are solid deals available on a range of quality devices and accessories you can’t go wrong with.
Earbud, headphone, and speaker deals
Beats Studio Pro
The new Beats Studio Pro feature improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also support lossless audio over USB-C, making them the first Apple headphones to do so.
- Shokz is offering deals on a few of its open-ear, wraparound headphones. The premium fitness-focused Shokz OpenRun Pro are on sale for $139.95 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, REI, and direct from Shokz.
- The lower cost, everyday use Shokz OpenMove, which are also sweatproof for lighter workouts, are down to $64.95 ($15 off) at Amazon, REI, and Best Buy.
Shokz OpenRun
Instead of covering your ears or resting within them, the Shokz OpenRun deliver sound via bone conduction, helping you to remain present during indoor and outdoor activities.
- Ultimate Ears is discounting a few of its Bluetooth speakers in varying sizes. You can save $20 on the UE Wonderboom 3 with its sale price of $79.99 (Amazon / Best Buy / Ultimate Ears), save $50 on the UE Megaboom 3 and get it for $149.99 (Amazon / Best Buy / Ultimate Ears), or save another $50 on the UE Boom 3 at its discounted price of $99.99 (Amazon / Best Buy / Ultimate Ears). Each size of UE speaker is waterproof with one-touch controls and plenty of bass.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
The rugged Wonderboom 3 packs plenty of punch for its size, allowing you to dish out 360-degree sound for up to 14 hours with or without stereo pairing. It also floats, rendering it a potential pool party mainstay.
- Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 are on sale at Amazon in graphite for $173.99 ($106 off) or available in all three colors for $179.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy. The latest noise-canceling earbuds from Sennheiser feature a smaller design than the previous model, along with a case that supports wireless charging. Read our review.
Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular, supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. Read our review.
Apple deals
- Best Buy is offering a variety of Apple’s MagSafe-compatible iPhone cases at a discount right now, including ones for the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 14, and 14 Pro. The discounts range from $12.50 off of a silicone case to $15 off a leather case.
Mac Mini (2023)
The revised Mac Mini for 2023 starts at $599 for an M2-powered model with an eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. The Mini can also be had with the M2 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a more robust port selection for $1,299. Read our review.
- Apple’s newest Mac, the 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 processor, is going for $1,099 ($200 off) at Amazon and B&H Photo. It offers just about everything that’s good about the 13-inch M2 Air, but with a larger bigger and with better speakers. Read our review.
13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)
The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.
Apple AirTag (four-pack)
Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive, waterproof, and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating.
Smart home deals
- The Home Depot is offering Google’s latest Nest Doorbell (wired) for $149.99 ($30 off), and if you click the “Buy One, Get One $24.99 off” promo, you can get it with a Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for only $5 more. The Nest Doorbell is one of the best video doorbells you can buy, while the HD Chromecast is a very good 1080p streaming device.
- The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is on sale in its battery (Amazon / Best Buy / Ring) or wired (Amazon / Best Buy / Ring) configuration for $189.99 ($40 off). The outdoor surveillance camera supports 1080p video and a 140-degree field of view.
Ring Battery Plus Doorbell
The newest Ring doorbell adds better video quality, head-to-toe view, and speedy response times for a battery doorbell. It works great with Amazon Alexa and can record locally to a Ring Alarm Pro, but the battery still only lasts two months.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Ring’s flagship doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording.
- The latest Ring Indoor Cam is selling for $34.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot. The plug-in 1080p security camera features night vision, two-way talking, and a privacy cover.
- Nanoleaf is currently hosting a “Last of Summer Sale,” discounting some of its gamer-y and decorative smart lighting by up to $40. One of the better deals is on a 10-pack of Nanoleaf Lines, which lets you create squared-off designs for just $180 ($40 off).
Nanoleaf’s modular lights can showcase over 16 million colors, and you can arrange them in a variety of fun patterns. The smart lights are also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.
TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E router (two-pack)
This two-pack of Wi-Fi 6E routers can cover a space of up to 5,500 square feet. It features tri-band support, giving plenty of bandwidth to Wi-Fi 6 devices on the 6GHz spectrum as well as to 5GHz and 2.4GHz devices. Each router has three gigabit ethernet ports, with support for ethernet backhaul.
- Arlo’s Essential Spotlight is now on sale for $259.99 ($190 off) at Best Buy. You can use the four-camera, 1080p surveillance setup either indoors or outside your home, and it supports night vision and up to six months of battery life on a single charge.
Ring Alarm Pro (eight-piece starter kit)
The Ring Alarm Pro is a great security system, offering everything you need to easily set up your smart home as well as a built-in Eero Wi-Fi router and local storage for videos from Ring cameras. It doesn’t, however, offer 24/7 video recording, and it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple Home, or IFTTT, either. Read our review.
- Now through September 4th, you can get a refurbished Roomba i4 Plus Evo — one of our favorite budget robovacs — for just $199.99 (originally $549.99) from the official iRobot store on eBay when you use promo code LABORDAYTWENTY at checkout. It may be a refurb model, but it comes with a two-year warranty from Allstate.
Laptop deals
- HP is running a Labor Day sale on various laptops and office accessories. Right now, for instance, you can get a 14-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop with a 13th Gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,099.99 ($450 off).
- Lenovo is also hosting a Labor Day sale with quote-unquote doorbusters (sigh). One small highlight is a moderately well-specced 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 with a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,623.99 (around $2,000 off its original MSRP).
The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and a stylus garage.
4K TV deals
LG C3 OLED (65-inch)
The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. It continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling with a compatible webcam. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.
Deals on outdoorsy stuff
- Ecoflow’s Delta Max portable solar generator is down to $1,779 ($900 off) with a 400W solar panel at The Home Depot. The large 2,000W battery, which is great for stints of off-the-grid living and camping, can power a laptop, an electric kettle, an electric frying pan, and other various devices. Read our review of the Delta Pro model.
Black Diamond Spot 400
Black Diamond’s Spot 400 headlamp offers great battery life and simple, easy-to-use controls. Best off all, it’s plenty bright, making it a great option for both indoor and outdoor use.
- Solo Stove is discounting a variety of its portable fire pits this week. For example, you can get the Bonfire 2.0 for $239.99 ($160 off) or the smaller Ranger 2.0 for $199.99 ($100 off), both of which make starting up a mostly smokeless fire fairly easy.
- Topo Designs is hosting a Labor Day sale on many of its colorful packs and outdoor clothing. As an example, you can currently get a cute Rover Pack Mini in a variety of colors on final sale for $34 ($35 off).
- The new AeroPress XL is on sale for $55.89 ($14 off) at REI. The manual coffee maker is like a regular AeroPress, which is great for making a small amount of espresso or coffee at home or while camping, but bigger. It can brew six shots of espressos or two full-size coffees at once.
AeroPress Go
The AeroPress is the simplest way to make great coffee on the go. It comes with extra accessories that make life a little easier, too, including a filter holder, scoop, stir stick, and cup. It all packs up into a compact, clean package.