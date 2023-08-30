Skip to main content
The best Labor Day deals you can already get

The best Labor Day deals you can already get

Let summer go out with a bang by saving on wireless headphones and earbuds, smart home accessories, and more.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A product photo of the Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones.
The recently released Beats Studio Pro headphones are one of many good deals happening through Labor Day.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Labor Day may mark the unofficial end to summer and that it’s time to get those kiddos back to school if they haven’t gone already, but it’s also one of the last big sales weekends before the holiday shopping season ramps up (oh, and Amazon’s next not-Prime Day event).

While Labor Day is still a few days away, most promotions run through the weekend in the lead-up to the holiday. And these days, when nearly every retailer runs a “Black Friday in (insert month here),” there are already deals available. Because what’s the point of set promotional periods if you can’t jump the gun to try and milk it for all it’s worth?

We’ve been combing through all the Labor Day sales and promos in the world of tech and all things Verge-y and compiling a list of the best deals here. Not every item is on sale for its best price to date, but there are solid deals available on a range of quality devices and accessories you can’t go wrong with.

Earbud, headphone, and speaker deals

A product photo of the Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones.

Beats Studio Pro

$35029% off
$250

The new Beats Studio Pro feature improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also support lossless audio over USB-C, making them the first Apple headphones to do so.

$250 at Amazon$250 at Best Buy$250 at Walmart
  • Shokz is offering deals on a few of its open-ear, wraparound headphones. The premium fitness-focused Shokz OpenRun Pro are on sale for $139.95 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, REI, and direct from Shokz.
  • The lower cost, everyday use Shokz OpenMove, which are also sweatproof for lighter workouts, are down to $64.95 ($15 off) at Amazon, REI, and Best Buy.

Shokz OpenRun

$13023% off
$100

Instead of covering your ears or resting within them, the Shokz OpenRun deliver sound via bone conduction, helping you to remain present during indoor and outdoor activities.

$100 at Amazon$100 at Best Buy$100 at REI
  • Ultimate Ears is discounting a few of its Bluetooth speakers in varying sizes. You can save $20 on the UE Wonderboom 3 with its sale price of $79.99 (Amazon / Best Buy / Ultimate Ears), save $50 on the UE Megaboom 3 and get it for $149.99 (Amazon / Best Buy / Ultimate Ears), or save another $50 on the UE Boom 3 at its discounted price of $99.99 (Amazon / Best Buy / Ultimate Ears). Each size of UE speaker is waterproof with one-touch controls and plenty of bass.
Two Wonderboom 3 speakers in pink and blue.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

$10020% off
$80

The rugged Wonderboom 3 packs plenty of punch for its size, allowing you to dish out 360-degree sound for up to 14 hours with or without stereo pairing. It also floats, rendering it a potential pool party mainstay.

$80 at Amazon$80 at Best Buy$80 at Ultimate Ears

Bose QuietComfort 45

$32915% off
$279

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular, supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. Read our review.

$279 at Amazon$279 at Best Buy$279 at Bose

Apple deals

A photo of Apple’s 2023 Mac Mini.

Mac Mini (2023)

$59917% off
$499

The revised Mac Mini for 2023 starts at $599 for an M2-powered model with an eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. The Mini can also be had with the M2 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a more robust port selection for $1,299. Read our review.

$499 at B&H Photo (M2)$1250 at Costco (M2 Pro)
The M2 MacBook Air is opened, facing the camera. Its display is on, showcasing a psychedelic purple and black wallpaper created by The Verge’s art and illustration team.

13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)

$109918% off
$899

The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.

$899 at Best Buy (256GB)$1199 at Best Buy (512GB)$1199 at B&H Photo (512GB)
AirTags

Apple AirTag (four-pack)

$10011% off
$89

Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive, waterproof, and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating.

$89 at Amazon$89 at Walmart

Smart home deals

Ring Battery Plus Doorbell

$18022% off
$140

The newest Ring doorbell adds better video quality, head-to-toe view, and speedy response times for a battery doorbell. It works great with Amazon Alexa and can record locally to a Ring Alarm Pro, but the battery still only lasts two months.

$140 at Amazon$140 at Best Buy$140 at The Home Depot

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

$25030% off
$175

Ring’s flagship doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording.

$175 at Best Buy$175 at Amazon$175 at Ring
  • The latest Ring Indoor Cam is selling for $34.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot. The plug-in 1080p security camera features night vision, two-way talking, and a privacy cover.
  • Nanoleaf is currently hosting a “Last of Summer Sale,” discounting some of its gamer-y and decorative smart lighting by up to $40. One of the better deals is on a 10-pack of Nanoleaf Lines, which lets you create squared-off designs for just $180 ($40 off).

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Smarter Kit (seven-panel)

$20010% off
$180

Nanoleaf’s modular lights can showcase over 16 million colors, and you can arrange them in a variety of fun patterns. The smart lights are also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

$180 at Best Buy$180 at Nanoleaf

TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E router (two-pack)

$30030% off
$210

This two-pack of Wi-Fi 6E routers can cover a space of up to 5,500 square feet. It features tri-band support, giving plenty of bandwidth to Wi-Fi 6 devices on the 6GHz spectrum as well as to 5GHz and 2.4GHz devices. Each router has three gigabit ethernet ports, with support for ethernet backhaul.

$210 at TP-Link (with code 20DECOWIFI)$230 at Amazon
  • Arlo’s Essential Spotlight is now on sale for $259.99 ($190 off) at Best Buy. You can use the four-camera, 1080p surveillance setup either indoors or outside your home, and it supports night vision and up to six months of battery life on a single charge.

Ring Alarm Pro (eight-piece starter kit)

$30030% off
$210

The Ring Alarm Pro is a great security system, offering everything you need to easily set up your smart home as well as a built-in Eero Wi-Fi router and local storage for videos from Ring cameras. It doesn’t, however, offer 24/7 video recording, and it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple Home, or IFTTT, either. Read our review.

$210 at Amazon$210 at The Home Depot$210 at Best Buy
  • Now through September 4th, you can get a refurbished Roomba i4 Plus Evo — one of our favorite budget robovacsfor just $199.99 (originally $549.99) from the official iRobot store on eBay when you use promo code LABORDAYTWENTY at checkout. It may be a refurb model, but it comes with a two-year warranty from Allstate.

Laptop deals

The Surface Pro 9 in laptop mode.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$11009% off
$1000

The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and a stylus garage.

$1000 at Best Buy

4K TV deals

LG C3 OLED (65-inch)

$260048% off
$1356

The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. It continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech.

$1356 at eBay (refurbished, with code LABORDAYTWENTY)$1997 at Amazon (new)$2000 at Best Buy (new)
An image of Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED television on a wall with onscreen widgets for weather, sticky notes, music, and more.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

$53034% off
$350

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling with a compatible webcam. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.

$350 at Amazon (50-inch)$430 at Amazon (55-inch)$600 at Amazon (65-inch)

Deals on outdoorsy stuff

  • Ecoflow’s Delta Max portable solar generator is down to $1,779 ($900 off) with a 400W solar panel at The Home Depot. The large 2,000W battery, which is great for stints of off-the-grid living and camping, can power a laptop, an electric kettle, an electric frying pan, and other various devices. Read our review of the Delta Pro model.

Black Diamond Spot 400

$5026% off
$37

Black Diamond’s Spot 400 headlamp offers great battery life and simple, easy-to-use controls. Best off all, it’s plenty bright, making it a great option for both indoor and outdoor use.

$37 at REI

AeroPress Go

$4020% off
$32

The AeroPress is the simplest way to make great coffee on the go. It comes with extra accessories that make life a little easier, too, including a filter holder, scoop, stir stick, and cup. It all packs up into a compact, clean package.

$32 at REI$40 at Amazon

