The best Labor Day deals you can already get

Labor Day may mark the unofficial end to summer and that it’s time to get those kiddos back to school if they haven’t gone already, but it’s also one of the last big sales weekends before the holiday shopping season ramps up (oh, and Amazon’s next not-Prime Day event).

While Labor Day is still a few days away, most promotions run through the weekend in the lead-up to the holiday. And these days, when nearly every retailer runs a “Black Friday in (insert month here),” there are already deals available. Because what’s the point of set promotional periods if you can’t jump the gun to try and milk it for all it’s worth?

We’ve been combing through all the Labor Day sales and promos in the world of tech and all things Verge-y and compiling a list of the best deals here. Not every item is on sale for its best price to date, but there are solid deals available on a range of quality devices and accessories you can’t go wrong with.

Earbud, headphone, and speaker deals

Shokz is offering deals on a few of its open-ear, wraparound headphones. The premium fitness-focused Shokz OpenRun Pro are on sale for $139.95 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, REI, and direct from Shokz.

are on sale for $139.95 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, REI, and direct from Shokz. The lower cost, everyday use Shokz OpenMove, which are also sweatproof for lighter workouts, are down to $64.95 ($15 off) at Amazon, REI, and Best Buy.

Ultimate Ears is discounting a few of its Bluetooth speakers in varying sizes. You can save $20 on the UE Wonderboom 3 with its sale price of $79.99 (Amazon / Best Buy / Ultimate Ears), save $50 on the UE Megaboom 3 and get it for $149.99 (Amazon / Best Buy / Ultimate Ears), or save another $50 on the UE Boom 3 at its discounted price of $99.99 (Amazon / Best Buy / Ultimate Ears). Each size of UE speaker is waterproof with one-touch controls and plenty of bass.

Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 are on sale at Amazon in graphite for $173.99 ($106 off) or available in all three colors for $179.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy. The latest noise-canceling earbuds from Sennheiser feature a smaller design than the previous model, along with a case that supports wireless charging. Read our review.

Apple deals

Smart home deals

The latest Ring Indoor Cam is selling for $34.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot. The plug-in 1080p security camera features night vision, two-way talking, and a privacy cover.

is selling for $34.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot. The plug-in 1080p security camera features night vision, two-way talking, and a privacy cover. Nanoleaf is currently hosting a “Last of Summer Sale,” discounting some of its gamer-y and decorative smart lighting by up to $40. One of the better deals is on a 10-pack of Nanoleaf Lines, which lets you create squared-off designs for just $180 ($40 off).

Arlo’s Essential Spotlight is now on sale for $259.99 ($190 off) at Best Buy. You can use the four-camera, 1080p surveillance setup either indoors or outside your home, and it supports night vision and up to six months of battery life on a single charge.

Now through September 4th, you can get a refurbished Roomba i4 Plus Evo — one of our favorite budget robovacs — for just $199.99 (originally $549.99) from the official iRobot store on eBay when you use promo code LABORDAYTWENTY at checkout. It may be a refurb model, but it comes with a two-year warranty from Allstate.

Laptop deals

4K TV deals

Deals on outdoorsy stuff

Ecoflow’s Delta Max portable solar generator is down to $1,779 ($900 off) with a 400W solar panel at The Home Depot. The large 2,000W battery, which is great for stints of off-the-grid living and camping, can power a laptop, an electric kettle, an electric frying pan, and other various devices. Read our review of the Delta Pro model.

Black Diamond Spot 400 $ 37 $ 50 26 % off $ 37 $ 37 $ 50 26 % off Black Diamond’s Spot 400 headlamp offers great battery life and simple, easy-to-use controls. Best off all, it’s plenty bright, making it a great option for both indoor and outdoor use. $37 at REI