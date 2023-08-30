Lotus will reveal its electric Emeya hypercar September 7th

Lotus’ next electric hypercar, the 2024 Emeya, will get an official reveal in New York City on September 7th, the British automaker announced. And what hypercar reveal would be complete without a lot of, well, hyperbole? Lotus says the Emeya will be “the most advanced fully electric hyper Grand Tourer (GT) in the world.”

Teaser images show sharp LED front lights and a full-width rear taillight... and not much else. The Emeya was previously known by the codename Type 133, using the same architecture as the Eletre (aka Type 132) and boasting many of the same specs.

Lotus, which is owned by China’s Geely, is in the process of reinventing itself for the electric age. The Emeya will be the second of three new EVs that Lotus plans to roll out over the next four years, including a sports car (natch), a coupe-sedan, and another SUV. The Eletre crossover SUV got its official reveal last year, with a battery capacity that’s over 100kWh and 600 horsepower.

The shift to electric is designed to improve Lotus’ flagging sales numbers. The automaker only sold 576 cars in 2022, down 62 percent from the previous year, according to Motor1. The company also posted a loss of £145.1 million for the year and could be looking to shed over 200 jobs.