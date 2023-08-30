Instagram may be making Reels longer to compete with TikTok

Instagram looks like it’s working on a longer version of Instagram Reels, allowing users to record up to 10 minutes of videos. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi shared screenshots of two side-by-side Reels pages, one to record for three minutes — the current standard for shortform videos — and another for 10 minutes.

Meta and Instagram have not confirmed plans to extend Reels and have not responded to requests for comment.

Expanding Reels from three minutes to 10 brings it closer to the length of many YouTube videos, though not that far away from short-term video rival TikTok, which already offers users more time to record videos. TikTok introduced longer video content of up to 10 minutes for free users and a separate paid tier for up to 20 minutes so fans can watch more of their favorite creators. YouTube, though, has been making a push to entice creators to embrace shorter content.