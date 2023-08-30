The annual cost of owning a car has skyrocketed in the last year to over $12K

Americans are now paying an average of $12,182 to own and operate a brand-new vehicle, or $1,015 per month, according to AAA.

That’s a big jump over 2022, when the average cost of owning a car was $10,728. The increase, AAA says, comes down to higher prices for new cars, increased depreciation after they’re purchased, and falling used car values — as well as the auto industry’s shift toward big, feature-laden vehicles at the expense of more utilitarian cars.

When The Verge’s Thomas Ricker covered a similar AAA report in his First Click newsletter discussing car sharing as an alternative in 2015, Americans spent just $8,698 annually for new cars.

In 2015, Americans spent just $8,698 annually for new cars

Half-ton pickup trucks are the priciest, says AAA, costing more than $1 per mile. AAA notes that fuel costs have slightly dipped by two cents per mile versus last year, but inflation has sent the cost of electricity from 13.9 cents per kWh to 15.8 cents per kWh, making EVs a little pricier to drive than last year.

AAA’s report was based on new cars; people who own used cars will probably pay less despite the greater likelihood of repairs as cars age. For instance, given a rough approximation of my driving habits, the US Department of Energy’s vehicle cost calculator estimates that my 2011 Honda Odyssey costs me about $2,372 annually, which is probably about right, even though I rarely drive it.

Most Americans have no choice but to drive