Sony is raising PlayStation Plus prices up to $40 per year

Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation Plus subscription next month. The service’s annual Essential plan will go from $60 to $80, the Extra plan from $100 to $135, and the Premium plan from $120 to $160. The new pricing goes into effect starting September 6th.

If you’re currently subscribed to PlayStation Plus, Sony says the price increase won’t take effect until your next renewal date or after November 6th. However, if you make any changes to your subscription, “such as upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time,” you’ll have to pay the new rate.

Sony says the price hikes will go into effect globally and will allow the company to “continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits” to the service. It adds that the yearly plans will still come at a discounted rate as opposed to the one- or three-month subscriptions that it offers.