Google sets its Pixel 8 launch event for October 4th

We’ll meet Google’s newest Pixel devices in just over a month now that the company is sending out invitations for an in-person launch event on Wednesday, October 4th, at 10AM ET in New York City. The invites are going out just one day after Apple invited the media and others to check out its iPhone 15 hardware at an event on September 12th, as the fall calendar quickly fills with events.

An image errantly posted to the Google Store last night has confirmed everything we already knew about the Pixel 8 Pro’s design and camera layout, but what else is there to find out? Details on the full Pixel 8 line of devices and a new Pixel Watch are assured. Otherwise, the Pixel Buds A-Series and Pixel Buds Pro are potential targets for an update, but the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet just started shipping and aren’t ready for a refresh.

The invitation didn’t mention Google’s other hardware brands like Nest or Fitbit, but those are also possibilities.

Whatever Google has to announce, we’ll be there to report everything for you as it happens.