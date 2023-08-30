Google Pixel 8: all of the leaks and rumors so far

If there’s anything you can rely on in this life, it’s the inevitability of death, taxes, and Google hardware leaks. The digital ink was barely dry on our Pixel 7 review when the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 rumors started to appear last year. Right on schedule, Google is gearing up for its October hardware event, but you don’t have to wait that long for a peek at the new hardware — the company already gave us a sneak preview, complete with the product name in the metadata. Never change, Google.