Google Pixel 8: all of the leaks and rumors so far

If there’s anything you can rely on in this life, it’s the inevitability of death, taxes, and Google hardware leaks. The digital ink was barely dry on our Pixel 7 review when the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 rumors started to appear last year. Right on schedule, Google is gearing up for its October hardware event, but you don’t have to wait that long for a peek at the new hardware — the company already gave us a sneak preview, complete with the product name in the metadata. Never change, Google.
You can find all of our coverage below — be sure to check back often as the launch event approaches and the leaks inevitably turn into a steady stream.
Highlights
Google sets its Pixel 8 launch event for October 4th
We’ll meet Google’s newest Pixel devices in just over a month now that the company is sending out invitations for an in-person launch event on Wednesday, October 4th, at 10AM ET in New York City. The invites are going out just one day after Apple invited the media and others to check out its iPhone 15 hardware at an event on September 12th, as the fall calendar quickly fills with events.Read Article >
An image errantly posted to the Google Store last night has confirmed everything we already knew about the Pixel 8 Pro’s design and camera layout, but what else is there to find out? Details on the full Pixel 8 line of devices and a new Pixel Watch are assured. Otherwise, the Pixel Buds A-Series and Pixel Buds Pro are potential targets for an update, but the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet just started shipping and aren’t ready for a refresh.
Google leaked Google’s flagship Pixel 8 Pro, again
Continuing the storied tradition of Google's Pixel devices being some of the most-leaked hardware ever, the as-yet-unannounced Pixel 8 Pro has popped up on a Google Store page. @Android_Setting on Twitter / X pointed out the image on a page promoting Google's subscriptions and services (Pixel Pass is not among them), showing a man taking a call on a Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain.
Sure, the device looks like the renders and images that have already leaked, including from a supposed internal Google video, but how can we be sure it’s that phone in that color? In a win for accessibility, the tipster notes that the image’s alt-text description removes all doubt, reading, “A person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain.”
Aug 19It looks like Google is planning to revamp its camera app UI alongside the Pixel 8.
Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska wrote up some leaked updates to Google’s camera app UI — changes she says in her Android Authority story will arrive alongside the still-unannounced Pixel 8.
Changes mostly look like tweaks to how you access settings or change camera modes, and one — swiping up to get to settings — sounds like a nice reachability adjustment.Exclusive: This is how Google Camera will look on the Pixel 8
Aug 11Audio Magic Eraser could be the Pixel 8’s next big feature — and here’s a legitimate-looking video showing it off.
You can see the video on X / Twitter here or in the embedded tweet below. In the video, a person turns on the feature and largely removes the loud noises of a skateboard.
Take it with a grain of salt: this is from an account created this month that has no other posts. But it does seem plausible that this is a Google-made video for a new Google product feature.
We’ve reached out to Google for comment.
Google’s Pixel 8 series will again put the best cameras on the biggest phone
If you're a fan of Google's Pixel lineup and want the best possible camera performance, there's only been one real choice over the last couple of years: you buy the biggest phone. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro share the same primary sensor, but the larger device has a superior ultrawide camera (thanks to its wider field of view) and the vaunted telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. For the upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, it looks like the company will continue the trend of giving the pricier phone an optical advantage.
Last year, the telephoto lens was the big story, but in 2023, it’s reportedly the ultrawide camera that’s making a substantial leap — but only in one of the two phones, of course.
The first genuine Pixel 8 Pro leak is seemingly from Google itself
Google has historically been terrible at maintaining confidentiality and secrecy around its Pixel devices. It's become a given that we'll see prototype hardware several months ahead of the company's annual October hardware event. This has led Google to tease upcoming flagships well in advance. But with the Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet all taking center stage at last week's I/O keynote, we didn't get an early glimpse of the Pixel 8 lineup.
It didn’t take much time for that to change.
Google’s Pixel 8-exclusive features could include a way to sharpen blurry videos
The Google Photos app has already hosted AI-powered features for still photos going as far back as the Top Shot and Photobooth features added with the launch of the Pixel 3. More recent devices powered by its Tensor SoC have pushed on-device machine learning tech even further to enable stuff like Face Unblur and the Magic Eraser that wipes out photobombers, but it soon might expand its abilities to videos, too.
The launch of Google’s Pixel 8 lineup could introduce a new Video Unblur tool to sharpen videos, code discovered by 9to5Google suggests. It was found within the latest APK for the Google Photos app that the company most recently uploaded to the Play Store.
Pixel 8 Pro renders reveal redesigned camera and a flat display
Google's upcoming Pixel 8 Pro may have a redesigned camera bar and a flat display, according to new renders of the unannounced device from OnLeaks and Smartprix. Similar renders have also been published of the non-Pro Pixel 8 by MySmartPrice, also in collaboration with OnLeaks.
The most noticeable change to the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera bar is that all three cameras will be visible in one big oval cutout instead of being partially separated like they are on the Pixel 7 Pro. Per the renders, the 8 Pro’s camera bar will also have a mysterious new sensor under the flash. Smartprix speculates that the sensor could be a macro or depth sensor but says that its “specific function remains unknown.” The Pixel 8’s dual-camera setup, meanwhile, appears similar to that the one seen on the Pixel 7, with no obvious sign of the extra sensor.
The Pixel 8 camera might adopt a new HDR technique
The Pixel 8 is a long ways off, but some snippets of camera app code identified by developer Kuba Wojciechowski are giving us an early glimpse into what Google might be planning. The code in question refers to "staggered HDR," which isn't a technique that Google's Pixel camera currently uses. The company was one of the first to refine mobile HDR and computational photography, taking them mainstream. Now, it appears to be evolving its tech for the next generation in a significant way.
Staggered HDR is a method of capturing short and long exposures of scenes nearly simultaneously. Google currently employs HDR Plus Bracketing, which takes individual photos in rapid succession and uses them to create a final image with a wide dynamic range — meaning there’s detail in both shadows and in highlight areas.