Belkin’s convertible wireless charger supports new Qi2 magnet-enhanced standard

Belkin is embracing the new magnet-enhanced Qi2 wireless charging standard with a pair of new products being announced at Berlin’s IFA 2023 tech show. There’s the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand (yes, that’s the name), which can either work like a traditional Qi pad or hold a phone upright while it charges — great for the iPhone’s new StandBy feature. There’s also the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2, which is equipped with a pair of wireless charging pads (one 15W and one 5W) plus a USB-C port for charging a third device like an Apple Watch via an optional dongle.

Announced at CES earlier this year, Qi2 is a new version of Qi wireless charging that effectively integrates the magnets from Apple’s MagSafe standard into a cross-platform spec. Belkin has previously put out several MagSafe chargers, so it’s not much of a surprise that it’s embracing Qi2.

The 3-in-1 charging pad has one 15W Qi2 charger, one 5W Qi charger, and a USB-C port. Image: Belkin

Although Belkin’s press release describes the Qi2 chargers as being “MagSafe-compatible,” (which normally suggests a charger will only charge a MagSafe-equipped iPhone at 7.5W rather than the full 15W) Belkin says these new Qi2 chargers will deliver a full 15W of power to MagSafe iPhones. “The Qi2 chargers will be able to charge MagSafe iPhones at 15W,” Belkin’s head of product marketing for EMEA Mark Robinson tells me. And, when they start releasing, “any Qi2 compatible device will charge at 15W.”

Belkin’s Qi2 chargers are just two of the many accessories it’s announcing today. It’s also launching the absurdly named BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align​ Wireless Charging Pad 15W​, a charging pad that it says can charge Qi-enabled devices at up to 15W (but with no mention of Qi2). Meanwhile, it’s also got a Connect 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB-A port. The upstream port can deliver up to 96W of power to an attached laptop, while the three downstream ports can provide 15W of power to accessories and enough bandwidth to drive two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K display at 30Hz.

Belkin’s 5-in-1 hub with a USB-A and Thunderbolt 4 on one side... Image: Belkin ... and three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the other side. Image: Belkin

Meanwhile, for those who prefer their charging wired rather than wireless, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 140W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger is equipped with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Belkin’s also announcing an interesting “hybrid” charger (full name: BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger 25W + Power Bank 5K) that’s both a wall charger and a power bank equipped with one USB-A and one USB-C port.

This is both a wall charger and battery bank. Image: Belkin While Belkin’s new GaN charger can provide 140W of power. Image: Belkin