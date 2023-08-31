Apple may release a new set of AirPods with support for USB-C in a matter of weeks, but if you’re embedded in the Samsung ecosystem, there are more suitable pairs of earbuds on the market already. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a great case in point and are on sale starting at $177.99 ($52 off) at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.
The Buds 2 Pro deliver some of the best sound you can get in a pair of wireless earbuds, along with effective noise cancellation and a worry-free IPX7 water resistance rating that makes them more durable than the second-gen AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds work well with a variety of Android phones, too, though features like automatic device switching and higher bit rate audio are exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phone owners.
If you’re in the market for a new 4K TV, Best Buy and Amazon are discounting various configurations of the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV. The best discount is available on the 50-inch model, which is on sale at Best Buy for $339.99 ($190 off), an all-time low, or at Amazon for a mere $10 more. Other sizes are also on sale, too, including the 75-inch panel, which is on sale for $899.99 ($200 off) at Amazon.
The Fire TV Omni QLED offers some nice improvements over its predecessor, including full-array local dimming, support for Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10 Plus Adaptive. Taking a cue from Samsung’s art-inspired The Frame TV, the Omni QLED even displays artwork when idle, though you can also choose to add Alexa widgets for the likes of reminders and calendars. At the same time, it retains the built-in mics of its predecessor, so you can issue hands-free Alexa voice commands. Just bear in mind that the display caps out at 60Hz, meaning it’s not the best choice for gaming on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
Roborock is currently discounting a few of its best robot vacuums as part of its ongoing anniversary sale, but if the deals we highlighted earlier this week fall outside your budget, Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro makes for a nice budget-friendly alternative. The robot vacuum / mop hybrid has an MSRP of $449.99, but right now, it’s matching its all-time low of $199.99 at Walmart.
Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro offers an impressive 3000Pa of suction power as well as an oscillating mop that’s capable of scrubbing your floors instead of merely wiping them. Admittedly, however, it doesn’t offer as many advanced features as our top robot vacuum / mop hybrid pick, the Roborock S8. That means you shouldn’t expect AI-powered obstacle avoidance or the Yeedi to lift up its mop in order to keep your carpets dry like the S8. That said, it can avoid obstacles over an inch tall and offers support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, all for less than $200.
Just a few more deals...
- The latest Tile Mate is on sale for $17.99 ($7 off) at Walmart. The platform-agnostic Bluetooth tracker can keep tabs on items up to 250 feet away and features an IP67 water resistance rating. It also features a built-in lanyard hole so you can attach it to your keys without needing to buy extra accessories — something necessary for Apple’s AirTags.
- If you don’t like wearing earbuds in your ears while working out, you can pick up a pair of the wraparound Shokz OpenRun Pro for $139.95 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Shokz. They’re a good pair of open-ear headphones that leave your ears exposed, allowing you to listen to music without sacrificing your safety.
- The last-gen Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available at Amazon in an unlocked configuration with 128GB of storage for $299.99 ($150 off). The midrange Android phone offers IP67 water resistance and a larger screen than the newer model, along with a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a top refresh rate of 120Hz. Read our review.
- Now through September 5th, you can take advantage of one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen on Diablo IV. The action RPG is currently available from the Microsoft Store for Xbox starting at $54.59 ($15 off) or for PC via Battle.net for the same price.
- The last-gen Blink Outdoor camera is still available with a Sync Module 2 for just $49.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Although it lacks the fourth-gen model’s person detection, the 1080p camera still offers useful features, including support for night vision and motion detection. Keep in mind storing clips and photos costs extra, however.