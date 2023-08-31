The Buds 2 Pro deliver some of the best sound you can get in a pair of wireless earbuds, along with effective noise cancellation and a worry-free IPX7 water resistance rating that makes them more durable than the second-gen AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds work well with a variety of Android phones, too, though features like automatic device switching and higher bit rate audio are exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phone owners.

The Fire TV Omni QLED offers some nice improvements over its predecessor, including full-array local dimming, support for Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10 Plus Adaptive. Taking a cue from Samsung’s art-inspired The Frame TV, the Omni QLED even displays artwork when idle, though you can also choose to add Alexa widgets for the likes of reminders and calendars. At the same time, it retains the built-in mics of its predecessor, so you can issue hands-free Alexa voice commands. Just bear in mind that the display caps out at 60Hz, meaning it’s not the best choice for gaming on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Roborock is currently discounting a few of its best robot vacuums as part of its ongoing anniversary sale, but if the deals we highlighted earlier this week fall outside your budget, Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro makes for a nice budget-friendly alternative. The robot vacuum / mop hybrid has an MSRP of $449.99, but right now, it’s matching its all-time low of $199.99 at Walmart.

Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro offers an impressive 3000Pa of suction power as well as an oscillating mop that’s capable of scrubbing your floors instead of merely wiping them. Admittedly, however, it doesn’t offer as many advanced features as our top robot vacuum / mop hybrid pick, the Roborock S8. That means you shouldn’t expect AI-powered obstacle avoidance or the Yeedi to lift up its mop in order to keep your carpets dry like the S8. That said, it can avoid obstacles over an inch tall and offers support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, all for less than $200.

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro offers features like obstacle avoidance and oscillating mopping but at a budget-friendly price.

