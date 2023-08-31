YouTube Music now has YouTube comments, because Google learned nothing

YouTube Music has a redesigned Now Playing screen that includes the comments section from whichever YouTube video it’s pulling from. Now, you can read and write comments directly from the app if that’s what you’re into. The update is rolling out now to iOS and Android users, 9to5Google reports.

Other interface updates include larger album art and a new horizontally swipeable line of buttons above the progress bar. The buttons include save, a now easily accessible share, download, radio, and the aforementioned comments section button — though presumably only for songs with a video available. YouTube Music’s like / dislike buttons are also moved in line with the new buttons, so now the track name and album are aligned to the left of the screen (annexing the spot where the dislike button used to be).

The comments button is coming to the new side-scrolling menu arrangement. Image: 9to5Google This comments section looks very familiar, like it was taken directly from another app... Image: 9to5Google