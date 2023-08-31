Nintendo is making a bright red Switch OLED for Mario Wonder

At its most recent Nintendo Direct, the company showed off some fresh gameplay for the upcoming platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder. But we also got a look at some new hardware — or, at least, a new color for the OLED version of the Nintendo Switch. The tablet is getting a Mario makeover to coincide with the game, with a slick red color scheme, complete with a Mario silhouette and some coins hidden beneath the back panel. It’ll be available on October 6th, just ahead of Wonder’s launch on October 20th.
These kinds of special edition consoles are common for Nintendo; in fact, the company previously released a Mario-themed Switch in time for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. More recently, we got an elaborate Zelda-style Switch for Tears of the Kingdom.
The release of Wonder in October caps off a big year for Mario, which also includes a theme park and a movie.