Threads will soon let you search through posts

Threads, the X (formerly Twitter) competitor created by Meta, is working on a way to search through posts using keywords, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced.

You can see how Threads’ new search feature might work in the image embedded below. While your search for a specific keyword will pull people up with that username (as it does now), pressing the “search” button will expand your search to all the posts containing that keyword. This makes it seem like a simplified version of Instagram’s search feature.

You’ll be able to sift through posts with a specific keyword by hitting the “search” button.