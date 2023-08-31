Threads will soon let you search through posts

Threads, the X (formerly Twitter) competitor created by Meta, is working on a way to search through posts using keywords, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced.
You can see how Threads’ new search feature might work in the image embedded below. While your search for a specific keyword will pull people up with that username (as it does now), pressing the “search” button will expand your search to all the posts containing that keyword. This makes it seem like a simplified version of Instagram’s search feature.
Keyword search isn’t available in the US just yet. Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai tells The Verge that Threads is testing keyword searches in Australia and New Zealand, with the expansion to more English-speaking countries coming soon. “We are actively listening to the community’s feedback and working on more features to improve the search experience,” Pai says.
Following its explosive launch in July, Threads has been steadily checking more much-needed features off of its list, including a following-only feed and availability on the web.