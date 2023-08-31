Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to theaters for the ‘theatrical event of the millennium’

While there are undoubtedly still Taylor Swift fans out there who are salty with Ticketmaster for causing them to miss out on seeing the Eras Tour live, AMC’s getting ready to offer them a chance to see their idol in all her glory at movie theaters across the country.

Variety reports that AMC is bringing Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour — a filmed recording of Swift’s newest show — to every single one of its US theaters for multiple daily showings on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning this October. Along with showings in regular theaters, AMC also plans for The Eras Tour to play in a number of its premium IMAX and Dolby locations. Here in the US, there are also plans in the works for the show to come to more theater chains, including Regal and Cinemark.

In an Instagram post about The Eras Tour coming to the big screen, Swift encouraged fans to come wearing their Eras attire and friendship bracelets and made clear that both singing and dancing along will be strongly encouraged.

In its own statement about the event, AMC emphasized how much of a cultural phenomenon the Eras Tour itself has been and noted that it wants to make its special showings as accessible (both in terms of availability and affordability) as possible. AMC also noted it’s upgraded its own ticketing infrastructure “to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before” in order to ensure that everyone who wants a ticket can get one.

“But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale,” the company said. “Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”