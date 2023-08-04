Google’s Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro are $60 off for Verge readers

Yes, there’s a new and improved Android smartwatch in town: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. It’s a good wearable, but because certain features like EKGs are limited to Samsung phone owners, it’s not the best option for everybody. Thankfully, if you’re looking for a terrific Android watch that doesn’t require you to chain yourself to Samsung’s ecosystem, the Google Pixel Watch is on sale in the base configuration at Wellbots for $289.99 ($60 off) when you use offer code VERGEPIX60.

Google’s first-gen wearable can’t measure body composition, skin temperature, or irregular heart rhythms like Samsung’s can; however, unlike Samsung’s newest watch, the Pixel Watch offers health and fitness-tracking features powered by Fitbit. As a result, you can enjoy all the perks Fitbit wearables offer, including access to FDA-cleared EKGs. You also get access to various Google features, from Google Assistant and Google Wallet to YouTube Music and Google Maps. We might see a second-gen Pixel Watch in the fall, but if you can’t wait until then, the first-gen model is perfectly capable.

Just in time for back-to-school season, Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air has dropped to its all-time low price. Right now, you can buy the M2-powered machine with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on sale at Best Buy and B&H Photo for $949 ($150 off).

The 13-inch Air is the perfect laptop for the average person’s everyday needs — one that even made a cameo in our back-to-school gift guide. That’s because it’s a terrific performer, one that’s powerful enough to handle daily work, streaming, and even some light gaming or editing in Photoshop. It’s also relatively thin and lightweight, making it easy to carry with you on the go, and it provides enough juice to last you an entire day. Other perks include a sharper 1080p webcam, Touch ID, and MagSafe charging.

We have another great Google deal for you, but this time, it’s on a pair of the company’s excellent wireless earbuds. Right now, Verge readers can buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $139.99 ($60 off) at Wellbots when they use the promo code VERGEPIX60 at checkout.

In addition to solid active noise cancellation and impressive sound quality, Google’s latest earbuds support Google Assistant and carry an IPX4 water resistance rating. They also offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, unlike rivals such as the second-gen AirPods Pro and Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II, so you can pair them with two devices simultaneously. Plus, if you’re a Pixel phone user, you get some extra perks, including support for head-tracking spatial audio.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $ 140 $ 200 30 % off $ 140 $ 140 $ 200 30 % off Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Right now, you can buy a pair at Wellbots for $140 ($60 off) when you use coupon code VERGEPIX60. $140 at Wellbots

If you’re looking for an affordable home security camera, Best Buy and Target are currently taking 50 percent off of the Blink Mini, dropping the price to $17.50. The low-cost camera records in 1080p and easily mounts to the wall. The wired camera also integrates well with Amazon Alexa, and you can easily view footage from your phone or an Echo Show device. However, be aware that cloud storage will cost you extra, assuming you don’t already have a Blink subscription.

Blink Mini $ 18 $ 35 49 % off $ 18 $ 18 $ 35 49 % off Each Blink Mini includes a ball-and-socket mount, a USB-C cable for powering it, and a power adapter. However, note that you’ll need to opt for the optional Blink subscription plan to take advantage of cloud storage and some features. $18 at Best Buy$18 at Target