Fisker shows off ambitious EV lineup, starting at $29,900

Fisker showed off a series of prototype vehicles at its first “Product Vision Day” event, outlining the EV startup’s wide-ranging roadmap for the coming years. These included the sub-$30,000 Pear SUV, the Ronin sports car, Alaska pickup truck, and a new off-road package for the Ocean SUV that Fisker just started delivering a few short months ago.

Although the company had teased a few of these vehicles beforehand (and even opened reservations for the Pear last year), TechCrunch notes the event marked the first time they were all shown off in prototype form. Fisker hopes to put more than one of the cars into production within the next couple of years — an ambitious target given, as Reuters notes, the supply chain disruptions the small company has been facing.

From left to right: the Ocean SUV with Force-E offroad package, the Pear, the Alaska, and the Ronin. Image: Fisker

The most affordable vehicle in the lineup is scheduled to be the Pear (which stands for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution”). Fisker hopes to eventually sell the SUV for $29,900 when it goes on sale in mid-2025, which Electrek notes should bring its price down to $22,400 after tax credits. Fisker hopes to hit this relatively affordable price point by producing the Pear in large quantities and with a simplified design process that it says results in it needing 35 percent fewer parts than comparable models. The car will be assembled by contract manufacturer Foxconn in Ohio, where it has a plant it acquired from Lordstown Motors.

Other interesting features of the Pear electric SUV include a so-called “Houdini Trunk” that slides down into the rear bumper to be more space efficient in cramped parking spots, the option to have a bench seat in the front of the car so it can seat up to six people, and a front trunk that Electrek notes slides out from behind the car’s front grille.

The Fisker Ronin. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images The Fisker Alaska. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images The Fisker Pear. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images The Fisker Ocean with its Force-E offroad package. Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Next up is the Alaska, an $45,400 electric pickup truck that Fisker hopes to start delivering in 2025. In a press release, Fisker outlined its ambition for the Alaska to be the “world’s lightest EV pickup truck” and the “world’s most sustainable truck” to boot, and is targeting a maximum range of between 230 and 340 miles. It also has a Houdini-branded element; a bed divider that can retract to turn the cargo bed and rear cabin into a single surface up to 9.2 feet in length. TechCrunch reports it’ll be built by a contract manufacturer in Europe in the same plant that has produced its Ocean SUV.

Meanwhile, the Ocean SUV is getting a new Force-E offroad package that’s scheduled to be available in the first quarter of next year at a price that’s yet to be announced. The package includes higher ground clearance, 33-inch tyres on 20-inch wheels, a roof basket, and a more durable underbody plate.

Finally there’s the top-of-the-line Ronin, a fiver-seater grand tourer sports car that Fisker hopes will one day offer over 600 miles of range per charge. It’s a hard-top convertible with four butterfly doors with ambitions to do 0 to 60 in two seconds. Fisker’s press release doesn’t offer any firm pricing information on the Ronin beyond saying that it “will be ultra-luxury priced and built in limited quantities.”