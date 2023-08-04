The Google Pixel Tablet is discounted for the very first time, saving you $60

It seems to be a day of Google deals. In addition to sales on the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro, the recently launched Google Pixel Tablet is seeing its first discount. You can get Google’s 11-inch tablet, complete with its included magnetic charging / speaker dock, for $439 ($60 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.
The Pixel Tablet has the same processor as the flagship Pixel 7 phones, Google’s Tensor G2 chip, which is powering an 11-inch slab-style tablet here. There are no foldable displays or folio cases and keyboards to speak of, just a fine LCD screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The tablet’s big trick is that its magnetic charging dock has speakers to turn it into a smart display (sort of). It doesn’t turn into a full Nest Hub Max when you dock it, but it’s most of the way there.
Google Pixel Tablet (128GB)
Google’s 11-inch Pixel Tablet uses the same Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 lineup. It also comes with a magnetic charging dock so you can use it as a de facto smart display.
While the Pixel Tablet in docked mode doesn’t have some of the handy features of the Nest Hubs, like waving your hand in front of it to pause music, it does have the coveted Google Photos shared album screensaver. This makes it a great 11-inch digital picture frame that automatically updates as you share more photos, and I can attest that it’s a hit with grandparents, nonnas, and abuelas everywhere.
And let’s not forget, it’s a well-built tablet that’s nicely suited for around-the-house content consumption and controlling smart home stuff.