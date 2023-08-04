The Google Pixel Tablet is discounted for the very first time, saving you $60

The Pixel Tablet has the same processor as the flagship Pixel 7 phones, Google’s Tensor G2 chip, which is powering an 11-inch slab-style tablet here. There are no foldable displays or folio cases and keyboards to speak of, just a fine LCD screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The tablet’s big trick is that its magnetic charging dock has speakers to turn it into a smart display (sort of). It doesn’t turn into a full Nest Hub Max when you dock it, but it’s most of the way there.