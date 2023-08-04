Meta’s Quest 3 headset might be coming out sometime soon

Meta’s Quest 3 VR headset might be available to purchase sometime soon. A new Meta-made VR headset has just shown up in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) database, meaning the device can be sold in the US.

As noted by UploadVR, an image of the FCC label on this device doesn’t actually include the words “Quest 3.” But given that Meta has already announced the Quest 3, promised to share more about the device at its September Connect event, and that this new headset has its FCC label in basically the same spot as the Quest 2, it seems like a pretty safe bet that this listing is for the Quest 3. And one improvement we can already tell from the filings? The new headset will support Wi-Fi 6E.

Meta is promising that the Quest 3 will be a big upgrade over the Quest 2, with a slimmer design, a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and support for color passthrough. However, it will come at a more expensive price: while you can get the Quest 2 for a newly lowered starting cost of $299.99, the Quest 3 will start at $499.99.

Two Meta-made handheld controllers have also appeared in the FCC’s database, which UploadVR noticed in July, and it seems likely they’re the Quest 3’s new Touch Plus controllers. Meta already revealed that the Touch Plus controllers will look different from those that came with the Quest 2 and won’t have the outer tracking rings. They’ll also come with Meta’s “TruTouch” haptics found in the Meta Quest Pro’s Touch Pro controllers.