Apple’s AirTags are on sale for $25 a pop at Amazon and Walmart

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the AirTag go for so far this year.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

A close-up image depicting a set of hands holding a selection of Apple AirTags.
Apple’s AirTags remain the best Bluetooth trackers you can get if you’re an iPhone user.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Whether you often travel for work or are college-bound, Apple’s AirTags are a useful gadget that can help you keep track of your belongings. Unfortunately, we don’t often see them dip below their full MSRP of $29, which is why today’s deal is such a standout. Right now, you can buy a single AirTag for just $25 at Amazon and Walmart. If you require more, retailers (Amazon / Walmart) are also selling a four-pack for $88.99 ($11 off).

We highly recommend AirTags over other Bluetooth trackers for iPhone owners. That’s because AirTags are equipped with Apple’s Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip and tap into Apple’s vast Find My Network system, which allows for exceptionally precise tracking. Plus, once iOS 17 officially launches this fall, you’ll be able to share your AirTag with up to five other people. That means everybody — you, your roommates, your family members — can all keep tabs on keys, remotes, and other household items.

An AirTag

Apple AirTag

$2914% off
$25

Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you.

$25 at Amazon$25 at Walmart
AirTags

Apple AirTag (four-pack)

$10011% off
$89

Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive, waterproof, and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating.

$89 at Amazon$89 at Walmart

