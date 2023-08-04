Apple’s AirTags are on sale for $25 a pop at Amazon and Walmart

Whether you often travel for work or are college-bound, Apple’s AirTags are a useful gadget that can help you keep track of your belongings. Unfortunately, we don’t often see them dip below their full MSRP of $29, which is why today’s deal is such a standout. Right now, you can buy a single AirTag for just $25 at Amazon and Walmart. If you require more, retailers (Amazon / Walmart) are also selling a four-pack for $88.99 ($11 off).