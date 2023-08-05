Amazon’s latest Kindle is matching its Prime Day price for a limited time

Happy Saturday, readers! It feels like just yesterday that Amazon was unleashing what felt like a never-ending deluge of discounts and deals as part of its annual Prime Day event. And although the two-day affair is certainly over, some retailers are already bringing back Prime Day pricing on a host of items. Take Best Buy and Target as an example, both of which are selling Amazon’s ad-supported Kindle for just $64.99 ($35 off), its lowest price to date.
Amazon’s newest entry-level Kindle is, in many ways, a budget version of the most recent Kindle Paperwhite from 2021. The e-reader packs a 6-inch display with crisp 300ppi resolution, as well as easier access to ePub files and a USB-C port for relatively fast charging (finally). The biggest difference between the two models is that the base Kindle lacks waterproofing, though, if all you need are the essentials and an easy way to burn through some of our favorite tech books of all time, it’s an easy omission to overlook.
2022 Kindle (with ads)
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and — most importantly — USB-C charging.
There’s a lot of great tech to be had for under $25 — we should know, having put together a guide to a whole host of budget-friendly gadgets. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) wouldn’t normally fall within that price bracket, but right now it’s on sale at Best Buy, Target, and the Google Store for $19.99 ($10 off), matching its all-time low.
As is the case with Walmart’s like-minded Onn box, Google’s HD streaming device remains a great bang-for-your-buck option, especially if you want to outfit a secondary TV or an older model with new smarts. The inexpensive streaming device is limited to 1080p resolution, yet it still provides access to all your favorite streaming apps and benefits from the same simple controls. It also provides the same modern, content-first presentation as the 4K model, which is great when you consider the device costs less than a single 70mm screening of Oppenheimer.
Chromecast with Google TV (HD)
The Chromecast with Google TV now comes in a version that tops out at 1080p instead of 4K. It’s more affordable as a result, though it retains the same design and feature set aside from UHD content and Dolby Atmos support.
T-Swift tickets aren’t the only thing that seems to be all the rage these days. Within the last year or so, we’ve seen a significant rise in the number of see-through gadgets available, with standouts like the Beats Studio Buds Plus taking center stage. Nothing’s Ear Stick earbuds are yet another example of this welcome resurgence in transparent tech, one you can currently grab via Nothing for $79 ($20 off).
Like the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, the Ear Stick rely as much on style as they do substance. The open-style earbuds are an improvement over Nothing’s first-gen model, with better battery life, improved press controls, and a more balanced sound profile that sounds less muddy than the Ear 1. They’re also made of transparent plastic that is unmistakably Nothing, and come with a tube-like charging case that's far more stylish than anything you’re going to get from Apple, Google, or pretty much anyone else.
Nothing Ear Stick
Nothing’s delightful pair of earbuds are both balanced and fun, with an open-style design that helps ensure you can always hear the world around you.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
A few more ways to save this weekend
- If you’re looking for an alternative pair of wireless earbuds, Jabra’s entry-level Elite 4 are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $79.99 ($20 off). Their last-gen predecessor, the Elite 3, are one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can get, but the newer model takes things further with new features like active noise cancellation and the ability to connect to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously.
- HyperX’s tried-and-true Cloud II headset is on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy starting at just $64.60 (about $35 off), which is a good price for a wired gaming headset with comfortable design, wide compatibility, and support for 7.1 virtual surround sound.
- As part of its ongoing flash sale, Best Buy is slashing prices on a number of Amazon Echo speakers — some of which are matching their all-time low. There are a number of discounted models to choose from, including Amazon’s new Echo Pop (now $17.99), the fifth-gen Echo Dot (now $29.99), and the beefier Amazon Echo Studio (now $154.99), all of which offer much of the same functionality thanks to Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa.
- Google’s second-gen Pixel Stand is down to $69.89 (about $9 off) at Amazon. We typically wouldn’t recommend the Qi charging stand at its full retail price unless you own a newer Pixel phone and really care about faster wireless charging speeds, but the charger is a bit more palpable when it’s on sale. It also lets you use your phone as an ad hoc photo frame, allowing you to display images from Google Photos when your phone is resting on the charger. Read our review.
- Admit it, it never hurts to have a spare USB-C charger. Anker’s 20W 511 Charger is a great single-port option that’s smaller than most of its 20W rivals, one that’s on sale right now at Amazon for $11.89 (about $2 off) when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s also available from Anker for the same price when you enter promo code WSCPTNBCLP at checkout, if you prefer a different retailer.