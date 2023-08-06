The PlayStation 5 is on sale for $50 off this weekend

Earlier this week, we saw a rare deal drop on the PlayStation 5 — only for it to disappear as quickly as it arrived. Thankfully, if you missed out on the unexpected deal at Monoprice, you now have another chance at saving $50 on Sony’s next-gen gaming console.
Right now, the disc-based PS5 is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop starting at $449, the lowest price we’ve seen on the standalone console since it launched at the tail end of 2020. Typically, we only see discounts on various bundles, which conveniently pair the console with titles such as God of War Ragnarök, Final Fantasy XVI, and Horizon Forbidden West but rarely dip below the $500 threshold.
PlayStation 5
The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest and most powerful console yet. When connected to a high refresh rate display, it can run some games at 4K at up to 120Hz.
The PlayStation 5 is a fast, powerful console that’s capable of playing games at up to 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The large entertainment device also comes with a single DualSense Wireless Controller, which features excellent haptics and adaptive triggers for a more immersive experience. That said, if you’d like an extra controller for playing with friends, you can also pick up a second one on sale at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop starting at $49 ($21 off). That discount applies not only to the standard black and white colorways but also to the purple, red, and camo models, making now a great time to pick up a controller for co-op play.
DualSense Wireless Controller
The controller designed for the PS5, featuring adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies.