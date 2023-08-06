The PlayStation 5 is on sale for $50 off this weekend

Earlier this week, we saw a rare deal drop on the PlayStation 5 — only for it to disappear as quickly as it arrived. Thankfully, if you missed out on the unexpected deal at Monoprice, you now have another chance at saving $50 on Sony’s next-gen gaming console.

The PlayStation 5 is a fast, powerful console that’s capable of playing games at up to 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The large entertainment device also comes with a single DualSense Wireless Controller, which features excellent haptics and adaptive triggers for a more immersive experience. That said, if you’d like an extra controller for playing with friends, you can also pick up a second one on sale at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop starting at $49 ($21 off). That discount applies not only to the standard black and white colorways but also to the purple, red, and camo models, making now a great time to pick up a controller for co-op play.