The cage match is back: Musk says Zuck fight will ‘be live-streamed on X’

Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s cage match will be livestreamed on Musk’s Twitter, currently rebranding as X, according to a tweet from Musk posted early this morning. Musk says the proceeds will go to charity for veterans.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino reposted Musk’s tweet with a comment that she is clearing her calendar. On Zuckerberg’s side, though, things appear to be quiet for the moment, as he has not commented on Threads or Instagram so far this morning.

The cage match goes back to June, when the two billionaires agreed to the fight via a series of social media posts on their respective platforms (Musk on Twitter, Zuckerberg on Instagram). Talk of the fight has been relatively quiet since the end of June though, and in late July, a Reuters story quoted the Zuck as saying he wasn’t sure if the fight would “come together.”

Whether this actually means the fight will happen is still up in the air, especially given Zuckerberg’s comment last month. If it does, Zuckerberg, who has been seen training heavily and even winning MMA fights, remains favored to win on Sports Betting.