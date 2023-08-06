Apple may be testing an M3 Mac Mini

Apple could have a Mac Mini powered by its new M3 chip in the works for 2024, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter today. Gurman says Apple is now testing a computer at its campus under model identifier Mac 15,12, but whether it's a Mac Mini is his speculation.

Gurman says the company is testing an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU Mac with 24GB RAM that’s running macOS Sonoma 14.1. Those specs are similar to the base model M2 Mac Mini, except for the memory installed — so far, entry-level Apple silicon Macs have started at 8GB RAM. (I wouldn’t read anything into that though; it would be very surprising if Apple jumped to 24GB for the base model.)

Gurman points out that in Apple’s earnings call, the company said it expected a double-digit decline in Mac revenue in the fourth quarter of this year, and Gurman reiterates that he doesn’t expect any M3-powered Macs to come before the first fiscal quarter of 2024 begins in October.