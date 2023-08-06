Mark Zuckerberg is ‘not holding my breath’ over August 26th fight date with Elon Musk

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he’s “ready today” to fight Elon Musk, who owns Twitter (currently rebranding as X), and said that although he had previously suggested August 26th as the date for their cage match, Musk hasn’t confirmed. “Not holding my breath,” said Zuckerberg, who also included a screenshot of Musk’s post on X / Twitter about lifting weights to prepare.

In response to Musk’s announcement that the fight would be “live-streamed on X” with proceeds going to a charity for veterans, Zuckerberg suggested they “use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity.” The Meta CEO also said he loves the sport and “will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”

Zuckerberg also said at the end of July that he wasn’t certain the fight would happen.