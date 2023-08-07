Red Dead Redemption rerelease comes to Switch and PS4 August 17th

Looks like Red Dead Redemption is moseying onto the Switch and PS4 (and the PS5 via backward compatibility). Rockstar Games announced today that the “new conversion” is courtesy of Double Eleven, which was founded by former Rockstar developers in 2009.

The game launches for the two systems on August 17th, more than a decade after it first showed its hide on the PS3 and Xbox 360. (That version is already compatible with newer Xbox consoles.) It was followed by a gigantic sequel in 2018. The releases will also include the noncanonical Undead Nightmare single-player campaign that pitted John Marston against hordes of zombies.

Red Dead Redemption will cost $49.99 in the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation Store, while physical releases are expected on October 13th. The game will support several new languages: simplified and traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

Rockstar also launched a remastered version of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy in 2021, which didn’t go so well.