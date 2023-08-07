After this weekend kicked off some unprecedented deals across PlayStation 5 consoles, DualSense controllers, and even some colorful console covers, Sony and other retailers are also discounting some of the PS5’s biggest titles and exclusives. We’ve seen many of these deal prices in the past, but they only come around a handful of times per year, so it’s a good chance to fill gaps in your catalog with games you’ve been meaning to get to.
Here are some notable highlights of major PS5 game deals going on right now, all of which should run through August 19th:
- The suspenseful sci-fi roguelike shooter Returnal is $29 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
- Gran Turismo 7 is $49 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. We’ve seen this one about $10 cheaper in the past, but this is still a solid deal for so much automotive beauty.
- Action-RPG epic and dad simulator God of War Ragnarök is $49 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
- Bluepoint’s remake of FromSoftware’s hauntingly beautiful Demon’s Souls is just $29 ($40 off) at Best Buy and Amazon.
- Do your homework ahead of Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 release by getting the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $39 ($30 off) at Amazon or Best Buy. It includes a remaster of its predecessor, Marvel’s Spider-Man, which debuted on PS4.
- The PS4 version of Guerilla Games’ open-world action-adventure Horizon Forbidden West is $29.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. It has a free PS5 upgrade you can download.
- The Last of Us Part I is once again selling for $49 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.
Returnal (PlayStation 5)
A roguelike third-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of Selene, an astronaut tormented by a seemingly never-ending time loop.
God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5)
While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy.
Demon’s Souls (2020)
A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.
The second Spider-Man game developed by Insomniac Games. Instead of focusing on Peter Parker, this installment lets you control Miles Morales. It also includes a remastered version of the PS4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018, optimized for PS5.
This is just a sample of PlayStation deals going on during Sony’s Summer Sale, so be sure to also check out the deals directly on the PlayStation Store — as many of the same prices are also available there on the digital versions of the games.
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is $200 off for the first time
If you’re in the market for a laptop with a big screen that tackles everyday tasks with speed and excellent battery life, the 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the best options around. It’s an even easier decision now that the M2-powered Apple laptop is $200 off for today only — dropping its price to $1,099 for the 256GB base model (Amazon / Best Buy) or $1,299 for the 512GB model (Amazon / Best Buy).
The 15-inch Air is basically an enlarged version of the 13-inch that came before it, which is a great formula since that model has very few flaws. What you get with the 15-inch MacBook Air is a base model starting out with 8GB of RAM, an M2 processor, two Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C ports, MagSafe charging, and a six-speaker array that sounds impressive for how thin this thing is. It also comes with two more GPU cores than the base 13-inch version that normally costs more.
Apple’s largest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display, six-speaker array, and an M2 chip. The base model starts with 8GB of RAM and 256B of storage, though you can configure it with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.
A few more bite-sized deals:
- Bloodborne may not have a PC or PS5 port with much-improved performance and frame rates, but at least you can get FromSoftware’s gothic masterpiece on PS4 for just $9 ($10 off) at Walmart.
- The green Halo Infinite version of Razer’s DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is on sale for $39.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a lot of mouse for not much money, even if you’re not the biggest Halo fan, with a large ergonomic design and five customizable user profiles.
- Sony’s PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset in gray camouflage is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. The Pulse 3D is a fine gaming headset for the money, especially at this discounted price, with 3D audio features supported on PlayStation 5 — though it also works on PS4 and PC in standard mode.
- If you own an Oculus / Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Anker’s excellent Quest 2 Charging Dock is $39.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. You just drop the controllers and headset down, and they can fully charge in around 2.5 hours.
- Samsung’s comfy and light Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bluetooth earbuds are on sale for $187.99 ($42 off) at Amazon and $189.99 at Best Buy. They offer excellent sound quality and 24-bit audio with Samsung phones (though they can be used on just about anything).