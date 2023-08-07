After this weekend kicked off some unprecedented deals across PlayStation 5 consoles, DualSense controllers, and even some colorful console covers, Sony and other retailers are also discounting some of the PS5’s biggest titles and exclusives. We’ve seen many of these deal prices in the past, but they only come around a handful of times per year, so it’s a good chance to fill gaps in your catalog with games you’ve been meaning to get to.

Here are some notable highlights of major PS5 game deals going on right now, all of which should run through August 19th:

This is just a sample of PlayStation deals going on during Sony’s Summer Sale, so be sure to also check out the deals directly on the PlayStation Store — as many of the same prices are also available there on the digital versions of the games.

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is $200 off for the first time

If you’re in the market for a laptop with a big screen that tackles everyday tasks with speed and excellent battery life, the 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the best options around. It’s an even easier decision now that the M2-powered Apple laptop is $200 off for today only — dropping its price to $1,099 for the 256GB base model (Amazon / Best Buy) or $1,299 for the 512GB model (Amazon / Best Buy).

The 15-inch Air is basically an enlarged version of the 13-inch that came before it, which is a great formula since that model has very few flaws. What you get with the 15-inch MacBook Air is a base model starting out with 8GB of RAM, an M2 processor, two Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C ports, MagSafe charging, and a six-speaker array that sounds impressive for how thin this thing is. It also comes with two more GPU cores than the base 13-inch version that normally costs more.

A few more bite-sized deals: