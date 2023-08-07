Gigabyte’s new RTX 4060 GPU fits three fans on a low-profile design

Gigabyte has launched a new low-profile GeForce RTX 4060 OC graphics card that’s designed to fit into mini PC builds, as spotted earlier by VideoCardz. Unlike many of the other GPUs meant for compact PCs, this one comes with three fans instead of just two or one.

That three-fan setup might make it a bit difficult to fit into some small form factor cases, as the card measures 182mm long. But it makes up for that with its thin 40mm height and 69mm width. Despite its slender design, the chip comes outfitted with two DisplayPort and two HDMI ports as well. It also comes with a low-profile bracket, which is a nice touch.

Image: Gigabyte

Like other RTX 4060 GPUs out there, this low-profile one from Gigabyte comes with an eight-pin power connector and 3,072 CUDA cores. Gigabyte also clocks the card at 2,475MHz — just 15MHz higher than the 2,460MHz reference card — which is unlikely to make a noticeable difference in performance.

Image: Gigabyte