The Little Mermaid lands on Disney Plus in September

The Little Mermaid is headed to Disney Plus. You can start streaming the live-action remake on the service starting on September 6th.

First released in theaters in May, The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The movie revisits the classic tale first shown in Disney’s 1989 animated film, once again following Ariel as she trades her voice for the ability to walk on land.