The Little Mermaid lands on Disney Plus in September

The Little Mermaid is headed to Disney Plus. You can start streaming the live-action remake on the service starting on September 6th.
First released in theaters in May, The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The movie revisits the classic tale first shown in Disney’s 1989 animated film, once again following Ariel as she trades her voice for the ability to walk on land.
As pointed out in The Verge’s review of the film, Bailey delivered a strong performance as the titular mermaid that should appeal to new and old fans alike. However, The Little Mermaid’s inconsistent visual effects sometimes took away from what were supposed to be magical moments.
The Little Mermaid joins Disney Plus’ growing library of films that have arrived on the streaming service following their theatrical debuts. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just landed on Disney Plus on August 2nd, Disney Plus also got Avatar: The Way of Water and the live-action Peter Pan & Wendy earlier this year.