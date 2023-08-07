The Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7 phones are just a few Google gadgets on sale

For some inexplicable reason, Google has been discounting its products left and right this week — and other retailers are taking note by matching their prices. Maybe it has something to do with Google’s forthcoming 25th anniversary, but in the past few days alone, we’ve seen the first notable discount on the new Google Pixel Tablet and even a new all-time low price on the Google Pixel 7A.
Rather than highlight each deal in separate blog posts, we thought we’d make everybody’s life easier by rounding them all up here. We have no idea when these sales will end or if they’ll get even better as we approach the tech giant’s birthday, but for now, here are the best Google gadget deals currently available.
Google Pixel Tablet
First up, we’re seeing the very first discount land on the new Google Pixel Tablet. Normally $499, right now, you can buy the tablet with 128GB of storage for $439 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.
As we noted in our review, the tablet is a well-built entertainment device and a fast performer. It’s particularly well suited for watching videos or playing games thanks to its 11-inch LCD screen, which is sharp with wide viewing angles. With its magnetic charging dock and speakers, the slate also doubles as a smart display you can use to play music and control other compatible smart home devices.
Admittedly, its cramped 16:10 aspect ratio means it’s not the best for reading, and the battery life fell below our expectations. Yet if you’re just looking for a tablet you can play with in your free time and are already embedded in Google’s ecosystem, the Google Pixel Tablet will suit you just fine.
Google Pixel Tablet (128GB)
Google’s 11-inch Pixel Tablet uses the same Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 lineup. It also comes with a magnetic charging dock so you can use it as a de facto smart display.
Google Pixel 7 lineup
Alternatively, if you’re in the market for a new and unlocked smartphone, Google and other retailers are discounting the entire Pixel 7 lineup. The 6.1-inch Pixel 7A, for example, has dropped to a new all-time low price of $444 ($55 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.
Google Pixel 7A (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance.
Like the 6.3-inch Pixel 7, the midrange Pixel 7A offers a 90z refresh rate and support for wireless charging. However, it lacks the triple-camera array and more robust waterproofing that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer. If these are features you desire, you can buy the Pixel 7 on sale for $449 ($150 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.
Alternatively, you can buy the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro on sale for $699 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. Like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a triple camera array but with an added 48mp telephoto lens along with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.
Google Pixel wireless earbuds
If you’re in the market for a good pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, you can also buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro for around $139 ($60 off) from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Along with superb sound, these buds are long-lasting and comfortable. They also offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and Pixel phone users can take advantage of support for head-tracking spatial audio.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
If you don’t require noise cancellation, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are also on sale for around $59 ($40 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. For their price, the buds offer good sound and voice call quality. There’s no wireless charging, but there are helpful features like an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance and support for Google Assistant.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
The Pixel Buds A-Series deliver good comfort, impressive audio quality, and hands-free Google Assistant voice controls for under $100.
Google Pixel Watch
We may see a new Google Pixel Watch 2 arrive this fall, but if you can’t wait, the first-gen model is a great option that’s currently $60 off. Right now, you can buy the Wi-Fi-enabled Google Pixel Watch on sale for $289.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Wellbots.
The Android smartwatch comes with all of Fitbit’s excellent health tracking features, which include an FDA-cleared EKG. Unlike its rivals, it also sports a beautiful domed display for an overall stylish look. Naturally, as a Google device, it also comes with support for Google Assistant, YouTube Music, Google Maps, and other Google-centric features.
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi)
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. The 41mm wearable comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.