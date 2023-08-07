Skip to main content
The Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7 phones are just a few Google gadgets on sale

Google and a bunch of other retailers are discounting Google’s smartwatches, wireless earbuds, tablets, and phones this week.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

The Google Pixel Tablet resting on a dock.
The new Google Pixel Tablet is on sale for $60 off, which is a discount we’ve not seen before.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

For some inexplicable reason, Google has been discounting its products left and right this week — and other retailers are taking note by matching their prices. Maybe it has something to do with Google’s forthcoming 25th anniversary, but in the past few days alone, we’ve seen the first notable discount on the new Google Pixel Tablet and even a new all-time low price on the Google Pixel 7A.

Rather than highlight each deal in separate blog posts, we thought we’d make everybody’s life easier by rounding them all up here. We have no idea when these sales will end or if they’ll get even better as we approach the tech giant’s birthday, but for now, here are the best Google gadget deals currently available.

Google Pixel Tablet

First up, we’re seeing the very first discount land on the new Google Pixel Tablet. Normally $499, right now, you can buy the tablet with 128GB of storage for $439 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.

As we noted in our review, the tablet is a well-built entertainment device and a fast performer. It’s particularly well suited for watching videos or playing games thanks to its 11-inch LCD screen, which is sharp with wide viewing angles. With its magnetic charging dock and speakers, the slate also doubles as a smart display you can use to play music and control other compatible smart home devices.

Admittedly, its cramped 16:10 aspect ratio means it’s not the best for reading, and the battery life fell below our expectations. Yet if you’re just looking for a tablet you can play with in your free time and are already embedded in Google’s ecosystem, the Google Pixel Tablet will suit you just fine.

Read our Google Pixel Tablet review.
The Pixel Tablet in dark green and off-white.

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB)

$49912% off
$439

Google’s 11-inch Pixel Tablet uses the same Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 lineup. It also comes with a magnetic charging dock so you can use it as a de facto smart display.

$439 at Amazon$439 at Best Buy$439 at Google

Google Pixel 7 lineup

Alternatively, if you’re in the market for a new and unlocked smartphone, Google and other retailers are discounting the entire Pixel 7 lineup. The 6.1-inch Pixel 7A, for example, has dropped to a new all-time low price of $444 ($55 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.

Read our review of the Google Pixel 7A.
Google Pixel 7A standing upright on a table showing home screen.

Google Pixel 7A (128GB, unlocked)

$49911% off
$444

The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance.

$444 at Amazon$444 at Best Buy$444 at Google

Like the 6.3-inch Pixel 7, the midrange Pixel 7A offers a 90z refresh rate and support for wireless charging. However, it lacks the triple-camera array and more robust waterproofing that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer. If these are features you desire, you can buy the Pixel 7 on sale for $449 ($150 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.

Alternatively, you can buy the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro on sale for $699 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. Like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a triple camera array but with an added 48mp telephoto lens along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Read our review of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)

$59925% off
$449

The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.

$449 at Amazon$449 at Google$449 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)

$89922% off
$699

The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.

$699 at Amazon$699 at Best Buy$699 at Google

Google Pixel wireless earbuds

If you’re in the market for a good pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, you can also buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro for around $139 ($60 off) from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Along with superb sound, these buds are long-lasting and comfortable. They also offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and Pixel phone users can take advantage of support for head-tracking spatial audio.

A photo of the Google Pixel Buds Pro on a clear stand with a purple background.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$20031% off
$139

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. 

$139 at Amazon$139 at Walmart$140 at Best Buy

If you don’t require noise cancellation, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are also on sale for around $59 ($40 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. For their price, the buds offer good sound and voice call quality. There’s no wireless charging, but there are helpful features like an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance and support for Google Assistant.

Read our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

$10041% off
$59

The Pixel Buds A-Series deliver good comfort, impressive audio quality, and hands-free Google Assistant voice controls for under $100.

$59 at Amazon$60 at Best Buy$59 at Google

Google Pixel Watch

We may see a new Google Pixel Watch 2 arrive this fall, but if you can’t wait, the first-gen model is a great option that’s currently $60 off. Right now, you can buy the Wi-Fi-enabled Google Pixel Watch on sale for $289.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Wellbots.

The Android smartwatch comes with all of Fitbit’s excellent health tracking features, which include an FDA-cleared EKG. Unlike its rivals, it also sports a beautiful domed display for an overall stylish look. Naturally, as a Google device, it also comes with support for Google Assistant, YouTube Music, Google Maps, and other Google-centric features.

Read our Google Pixel Watch review.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi)

$35017% off
$290

Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. The 41mm wearable comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.

$290 at Wellbots$290 at Amazon$290 at Best Buy

