The Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7 phones are just a few Google gadgets on sale

For some inexplicable reason, Google has been discounting its products left and right this week — and other retailers are taking note by matching their prices. Maybe it has something to do with Google’s forthcoming 25th anniversary, but in the past few days alone, we’ve seen the first notable discount on the new Google Pixel Tablet and even a new all-time low price on the Google Pixel 7A.

Rather than highlight each deal in separate blog posts, we thought we’d make everybody’s life easier by rounding them all up here. We have no idea when these sales will end or if they’ll get even better as we approach the tech giant’s birthday, but for now, here are the best Google gadget deals currently available.

Google Pixel Tablet

First up, we’re seeing the very first discount land on the new Google Pixel Tablet. Normally $499, right now, you can buy the tablet with 128GB of storage for $439 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.

As we noted in our review, the tablet is a well-built entertainment device and a fast performer. It’s particularly well suited for watching videos or playing games thanks to its 11-inch LCD screen, which is sharp with wide viewing angles. With its magnetic charging dock and speakers, the slate also doubles as a smart display you can use to play music and control other compatible smart home devices.

Admittedly, its cramped 16:10 aspect ratio means it’s not the best for reading, and the battery life fell below our expectations. Yet if you’re just looking for a tablet you can play with in your free time and are already embedded in Google’s ecosystem, the Google Pixel Tablet will suit you just fine.

Google Pixel 7 lineup

Alternatively, if you’re in the market for a new and unlocked smartphone, Google and other retailers are discounting the entire Pixel 7 lineup. The 6.1-inch Pixel 7A, for example, has dropped to a new all-time low price of $444 ($55 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.

Like the 6.3-inch Pixel 7, the midrange Pixel 7A offers a 90z refresh rate and support for wireless charging. However, it lacks the triple-camera array and more robust waterproofing that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer. If these are features you desire, you can buy the Pixel 7 on sale for $449 ($150 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google.

Alternatively, you can buy the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro on sale for $699 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. Like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a triple camera array but with an added 48mp telephoto lens along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel wireless earbuds

If you’re in the market for a good pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, you can also buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro for around $139 ($60 off) from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Along with superb sound, these buds are long-lasting and comfortable. They also offer multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and Pixel phone users can take advantage of support for head-tracking spatial audio.

If you don’t require noise cancellation, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are also on sale for around $59 ($40 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. For their price, the buds offer good sound and voice call quality. There’s no wireless charging, but there are helpful features like an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance and support for Google Assistant.

Google Pixel Watch

We may see a new Google Pixel Watch 2 arrive this fall, but if you can’t wait, the first-gen model is a great option that’s currently $60 off. Right now, you can buy the Wi-Fi-enabled Google Pixel Watch on sale for $289.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Wellbots.