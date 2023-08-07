Netflix is making it easier to give a show a thumbs-up when you’re watching on mobile

Netflix is adding a way to give a thumbs-up, double thumbs-up, or thumbs-down to a show or movie while you’re watching it on mobile, which could give you an easier way to teach the streaming service’s algorithms about your viewing preferences.

With this new change, when you tap the screen while watching something, you’ll see the three different thumb buttons in addition to options you may be familiar with (like the skip forward / back buttons and changing the speed of a video).

Image: Netflix

The new thumb buttons will be available on Monday on iOS and “later” on Android, according to spokesperson Layal Brown. (Brown had “no other specifics to share” when I asked for a timeframe for the Android release.) And if you want to rate a video when you’re not actively watching it on mobile, you can still do so from a show or movie’s details screen.