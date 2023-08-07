Skip to main content
Netflix is making it easier to give a show a thumbs-up when you’re watching on mobile

New thumb buttons will be available when you tap on your device’s screen while you’re watching something.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

An illustration of the Netflix logo.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Netflix is adding a way to give a thumbs-up, double thumbs-up, or thumbs-down to a show or movie while you’re watching it on mobile, which could give you an easier way to teach the streaming service’s algorithms about your viewing preferences.

With this new change, when you tap the screen while watching something, you’ll see the three different thumb buttons in addition to options you may be familiar with (like the skip forward / back buttons and changing the speed of a video).

A Netflix screenshot of what you see when you tap the screen on a mobile device. There are three new buttons at the top for thumbs down, thumbs up, and double thumbs up.
Image: Netflix

The new thumb buttons will be available on Monday on iOS and “later” on Android, according to spokesperson Layal Brown. (Brown had “no other specifics to share” when I asked for a timeframe for the Android release.) And if you want to rate a video when you’re not actively watching it on mobile, you can still do so from a show or movie’s details screen.

Netflix moved from a star system in favor of a thumbs-up one in 2017. It added the double thumbs-up in 2022 as a way for users to underscore that they really love what they’re watching.

