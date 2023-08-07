Apple Music launches a Discovery Station to help you find new songs

Apple Music has a new station that’s designed to help you find songs you might like. The app’s Discovery Station will play a curated selection of music based on what you’ve been listening to lately but haven’t added to your library or heard before, as spotted earlier by 9to5Mac.

While Apple hasn’t officially announced the Discovery Station, it’s currently live on Apple Music’s mobile, desktop, and web apps for most users. You can find the option by heading to Listen Now and then looking beneath the Stations for You section. The Discovery Station works alongside the [Your name’s] Station, which plays a selection of songs that you already have in your library.

Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

Some of my colleagues here at The Verge have access to the Discovery Station and found that it does a decent job at surfacing music that they like but haven’t yet heard before. Jay Peters says the music it recommended was “square in my wheelhouse,” while Wes Davis agreed that it “actually seems pretty good.”