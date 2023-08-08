Linkplay Technology has launched the WiiM Pro Plus, a successor to the company’s impressive WiiM Pro audio streamer that’s designed to easily modernize your existing audio equipment without breaking the bank. The $219 WiiM Pro Plus is available now on Amazon, providing an easy and affordable alternative to complicated Raspberry Pi hacks or expensive Sonos gear.

According to Linkplay, the “Plus” in the name indicates superior audio quality compared to its WiiM Pro predecessor thanks to a better ADC (analog-to-digital converter) for line input and a premium DAC (digital-to-analog converter) for output. The WiiM Pro Plus features a built-in AKM 4493SEQ DAC and a TI Burr-Brown Audio PCM1861 ADC that can achieve up to 192kHz / 32-bit digital output when converting analog audio from devices like record players, MP3 players, and TVs. The company claims that the WiiM Pro Plus provides “audiophile-grade” music with “enhanced audio quality.”

The bundled WiiM Voice Remote and voice assistant support allows users to remotely control playback and volume on connected legacy audio equipment. Image: Linkplay

Decades-old audio equipment like speakers or turntables can be connected to the WiiM Pro Plus system via Wi-Fi, ethernet, RCA, TOSLINK, or Coax. The WiiM Pro Plus comes bundled with the WiiM Voice Remote for wireless control, and the device is compatible with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for managing playback or adjusting volume.

The WiiM Pro Plus supports Chromecast Audio, AirPlay 2, Alexa Cast, and Spotify Connect, alongside streaming services that include Tidal (and Tidal Connect), Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and more. Linkplay says that support for Roon will be available “soon.”