Apple’s iPad Mini is $100 off

As we highlighted yesterday, a bunch of Google gadgets are currently on sale, likely in celebration of the tech giant’s upcoming anniversary. Chief among these is the Pixel Tablet, which is down to $439 ($60 off) for the first time. However, although it’s a good tablet, it may not be the best option if you use your tablet largely for reading or aren’t heavily invested in Google’s ecosystem. Instead, you might want to take a look at Apple’s latest iPad Mini, which is on sale at Amazon in its base configuration with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $399.99 ($100 off). That’s $20 shy of its all-time low and its second-best price to date.
Apple’s 8.3-inch tablet is oft-considered the “middle child” in Apple’s lineup. It’s got the smallest display of any iPad, which makes it more portable and easier to hold than Google’s 11-inch offering. At the same time, it doesn’t feel cramped the way the Pixel Tablet does, nor does it suffer from the same subpar battery life. The redesigned tablet is also a fast performer that’s good for tasks other than reading, whether that’s watching YouTube, making video calls, or taking notes with the second-gen Apple Pencil.
2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)
Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.
Speaking of Google deals, Google’s new Pixel 7A is another gadget that recently dropped to an all-time low just days after the Pixel Tablet did the same. Right now, the unlocked Android phone is available for $444 ($55 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Google.
If you’re looking for a 6.1-inch phone that costs under $500, Google’s newest midrange Pixel is our top pick. The phone offers a lot of value for its midrange price, including wireless Qi charging and the same 90Hz refresh rate found in the Pixel 7. It also sports the same Tensor G2 processor, which allows for fast performance.
Google Pixel 7A (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance.
If you prefer a larger and more capable phone, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also on sale. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 is on sale for $449 ($150 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google, while the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro is $699 ($200 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. Unlike the Pixel 7A, both phones sport larger displays, more robust waterproofing, and extra storage options. However, only the Pixel 7 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate and an additional telephoto lens.
Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.
If you’re in the market for a good Bluetooth keyboard for under $25, Amazon and Best Buy are selling Logitech’s K380 keyboard for just $23.99 ($16 off), an all-time low. The current discount extends to all colorways except pink, which is only available for its full price of $39.99.
As far as functionality goes, Logitech’s K380 is a versatile Bluetooth keyboard you can use to pair with and switch between up to three devices simultaneously. It’s also comfortable to type on, offers great battery life, and is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, allowing you to use it with macOS, iOS, Windows, and Android devices. Plus, it’s small so you can take it on the go, making the sturdy keyboard a great pick for school, work, or wherever else you might want it.
Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard
Logitech’s K380 Bluetooth Keyboard works with an array of operating systems — including iOS, macOS, iPadOS, Android, and Windows — and can pair with up to three devices at a time.
Some more ways to save
- You can still buy a single AirTag for just $25 at Walmart. The ultra-wideband item tracker, which features IP67 water and dust resistance and user-replaceable batteries, makes it incredibly easy to keep tabs on your personal belongings if you’re an Apple user. Read our review.
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $26.99 ($28 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is just $2 shy of its all-time low. It remains the best streaming device you can get if you’re someone who likes to rely on voice commands, especially when paired with the streamer’s speedy performance and futureproof support for Wi-Fi 6. Read our review.
- The latest version of Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor has dropped to $595.70 ($103 off) at Amazon. It’s largely the same as the first-gen model we reviewed last year, meaning you can use it as either a 4K monitor or an ad hoc smart TV, but the new version comes with a handy stand that allows you to use the display in portrait mode.
- If you’re looking for a compact coffee maker, Keurig’s K-Mini is currently going for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Target. The affordable single-serve machine is incredibly simple to use — you merely need to press a button to begin brewing your coffee — which is why it’s one of the top picks in our back-to-school gift guide.
- If you’ve got a lot of bugs crawling around your home, the BugZooka WB100 is on sale for $32.49 (around $11 off) at Amazon. The pump-actuated vacuum will quickly suck up insects or spiders without killing them so you can easily dispose of them outside. (Just be wary that the bottom of the Amazon page has user reviews with photos of captured insects — in case you’re prone to that skin-crawling feeling.)