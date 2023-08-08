Apple’s iPad Mini is $100 off

As we highlighted yesterday, a bunch of Google gadgets are currently on sale, likely in celebration of the tech giant’s upcoming anniversary. Chief among these is the Pixel Tablet, which is down to $439 ($60 off) for the first time. However, although it’s a good tablet, it may not be the best option if you use your tablet largely for reading or aren’t heavily invested in Google’s ecosystem. Instead, you might want to take a look at Apple’s latest iPad Mini, which is on sale at Amazon in its base configuration with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $399.99 ($100 off). That’s $20 shy of its all-time low and its second-best price to date.

Apple’s 8.3-inch tablet is oft-considered the “middle child” in Apple’s lineup. It’s got the smallest display of any iPad, which makes it more portable and easier to hold than Google’s 11-inch offering. At the same time, it doesn’t feel cramped the way the Pixel Tablet does, nor does it suffer from the same subpar battery life. The redesigned tablet is also a fast performer that’s good for tasks other than reading, whether that’s watching YouTube, making video calls, or taking notes with the second-gen Apple Pencil.

Speaking of Google deals, Google’s new Pixel 7A is another gadget that recently dropped to an all-time low just days after the Pixel Tablet did the same. Right now, the unlocked Android phone is available for $444 ($55 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Google.

If you’re looking for a 6.1-inch phone that costs under $500, Google’s newest midrange Pixel is our top pick. The phone offers a lot of value for its midrange price, including wireless Qi charging and the same 90Hz refresh rate found in the Pixel 7. It also sports the same Tensor G2 processor, which allows for fast performance.

If you’re in the market for a good Bluetooth keyboard for under $25, Amazon and Best Buy are selling Logitech’s K380 keyboard for just $23.99 ($16 off), an all-time low. The current discount extends to all colorways except pink, which is only available for its full price of $39.99.

As far as functionality goes, Logitech’s K380 is a versatile Bluetooth keyboard you can use to pair with and switch between up to three devices simultaneously. It’s also comfortable to type on, offers great battery life, and is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, allowing you to use it with macOS, iOS, Windows, and Android devices. Plus, it’s small so you can take it on the go, making the sturdy keyboard a great pick for school, work, or wherever else you might want it.